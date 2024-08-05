Mantech Announces Federal Civilian Advisory Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HERNDON, Va., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI), and mission-focused solutions, today announced the formation of the company's first Civilian Strategic Advisory Board. The board provides ManTech's Federal Civilian Leadership and growth teams with strategic advice to enhance capabilities and mission support for the company's clients.



“Our board members are renowned for their strategic insights on the rapidly growing mission and needs of major Federal Civilian agencies,” said Stephen Deitz, President of ManTech's Federal Civilian Sector and Chairman of the Federal Civilian Advisory Board.

Members of ManTech's Federal Civilian Advisory Board include:



Matthew Allen : Former Senior Executive for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the principal investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Mr. Allen has more than 32 years in federal law enforcement.

Steven Cooper: As the first CIO for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Mr. Cooper led development of the agency's IT strategy and enterprise architecture. He has also served as CIO for the U.S. Department of Commerce, as well as CIO of Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Organization and the American Red Cross.

James Gfrerer: Served as Assistant Secretary for Information and Technology and Chief Information Officer at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Mr. Gfrerer has more than 30 years of Federal experience, including his tenure at VA, where he led the Agency through multiple business and technology implementations.

Cheryl Mason: Served as the fourth Senate-confirmed Presidential appointee and first woman and military spouse Chairman of the Board of Veterans' Appeals at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Robert Perez: Former Deputy Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), having served for nearly 29 years in federal law enforcement.

Maria Roat : Former U.S. Deputy Federal CIO at the Executive Office of the President and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Ms. Roat is a Senior Information Technology and Cybersecurity Executive with more than three decades of experience driving enterprise-scale digital transformation within the Federal Government. Joshua Skule: Former FBI Senior Executive with expertise in federal law enforcement, cybersecurity, intelligence analysis, counter-intelligence, counter-terrorism and risk management.



About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies as a 55-year Industry Partner with the Federal Government. We are a leading mission and enterprise technology provider that powers AI, full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, high-end digital engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at .



