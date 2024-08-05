Mcleod Software Enhances Broker And Carrier Relationships And Communication With TMS Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhancements to McLeod's PowerBroker//web and LoadMaster tools streamline communication and heighten visibility for users

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McLeod Software (McLeod), the leading management system (TMS) for freight brokers and carriers, today announced the release of LoadMaster and PowerBroker//web Version 24.2. The update within McLeod's TMS introduces a range of new features and enhancements aimed at optimizing operations, enhancing user experience and driving efficiency and profitability for users.



One of the standout features in this update for PowerBroker//web is the enhanced SMS Text Messaging Module, allowing users to schedule texts to carrier drivers at specific times or throughout the order's lifecycle. This functionality enables brokers to easily request a driver's location, receiving their coordinates automatically. Additionally, the 'Brokerage Planning' screen has been improved for heightened visibility, allowing brokers to monitor and assign tasks more effectively.

"In today's fast-paced logistics marketplace, having a robust TMS is crucial for success," said Tom McLeod, CEO & Founder, McLeod Software. "Our TMS is designed to not only streamline operations but also to extend our users' capabilities, empowering them to maximize their resources and drive growth. We believe that by providing innovative tools and features, we enable our customers to adapt and thrive in an ever-evolving market."

The 'Lane History' page in PowerBroker//web has also received significant upgrades. This function now offers real-time analytics that empower brokers to make informed decisions quickly, supported by new filter options for refined results. Furthermore, PowerBroker//web now supports multi-currency operations, simplifying transactions in various currencies and expediting operations involving Canadian and Mexican logistics. The quoting process has been streamlined with the introduction of a one-click quote generation feature using the distance and rate calculator, effectively eliminating duplicate entries.

The 'Tender Express' page now provides a more efficient workflow with improved task filters and notifications, while the tools for monitoring shipment status have been redesigned for a more intuitive user experience. 'DocumentPower' now has enhanced image handling capabilities, allowing users to view and upload images more efficiently, offering better visibility for customer and carrier master file images.

"We are committed to empowering freight brokers with the tools they need to meet customer demand effectively," added McLeod. "The enhancements to PowerBroker//web not only increase visibility but also streamline task assignments, enabling our users to respond to evolving needs with greater agility and precision."

'Driver Sidekick,' McLeod's mobile application for drivers, offers new features such as 'Swipe to Dispatch' for easy task management and 'Trimble Maps' for precise commercial routing. The 'Driver Scorecard' module now integrates seamlessly with LoadMaster, giving drivers valuable insights into their performance.

LoadMaster LTL has also seen notable enhancements, including the introduction of electronic proof of delivery (ePOD), which allows users to capture digital signatures and photos upon delivery, removing the need for paper receipts and manual processes.

The enhancement to joint capabilities for LoadMaster and PowerBroker include improved rate index control, allowing users to retrieve rates for specific lane and equipment type combinations just once a day, thus reducing redundant requests. Multicurrency support has also seen enhancements, now enabling carrier, customer, and factoring web portals to enhance visibility and growth opportunities for businesses. Accounts payable has been simplified through Interactive AP processing, enabling users to manage multiple currencies seamlessly and generate detailed reports reflecting cash requirements and aged accounts payable.

Updates to MPact.IQ and MPact.RatePro have introduced enhanced features, such as a new 'Telemarketing Overview' dashboard that highlights call records with a recent data dimension, and the 'Rate Predictor' feature, which displays high, low, and predicted rates for both buying and selling sides, complete with filters for commodity, origin, destination, and more.

"Fostering strong relationships between brokers and carriers is paramount in the logistics industry," concluded McLeod. "Our latest updates to LoadMaster and PowerBroker are specifically designed to enhance communication and collaboration, ensuring that both parties can operate seamlessly. By implementing features that improve visibility and streamline processes, we provide our users with the tools they need to strengthen these vital relationships and respond to challenges with greater efficiency."

