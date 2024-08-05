STACK Infrastructure Announces An Additional $3 Billion In Green Financing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STACK secures additional funding for expansion of multiple U.S. sites, further underscoring STACK's leadership in sustainable digital infrastructure development

DENVER, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world's most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced an additional $3 billion of green financing for four key U.S. projects. These projects are part of active or under development campuses that collectively total 900MW. Following closely on its recent $3.3 billion and $1.3 billion global financing announcements, this latest funding further reinforces STACK's dedication to environmental responsibility and innovation. Building upon an already active year of financing, STACK has now secured more than $15 billion to further the development of its global portfolio of scalable campuses.



"Our clients prioritize minimizing environmental impacts, which parallels our mission to advance a sustainable digital future," stated Brian Cox, CEO, STACK Americas.“Securing this financing is an added example of STACK's efforts to combine sustainable development with responsible growth."

The financing will develop campuses in Prince William County, Virginia; Phoenix, Arizona; and Atlanta, Georgia. These developments aim to minimize environmental impact through water conservation, responsible resource utilization, and energy efficiency. Key sustainability features include zero potable water usage for cooling, construction with low-carbon materials including recycled content in concrete, and high-performance design features for optimal Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE).

STACK is a leading partner to cloud providers and related innovators committed to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. By fostering a culture of responsible growth and design, STACK ensures that agility and innovation contribute to a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. Additional global developments include:



A 300MW south Dallas campus , spanning 100 acres strategically engineered to accommodate both shell and turnkey deployments.

A 48MW Santa Clara data center featuring immediately available space, 12MW of turnkey capacity, and rare committed power from SVP.

A 56MW Toronto campus , spanning 19 acres, includes an existing 8MW data center and 48MW expansion capacity, all supported by committed power.

A 200MW campus in Portland spanning 55 acres with 24MW of available capacity with committed power.

A 48MW build-to-suit opportunity in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, boasting abundant power and connectivity options.

A 58MW data center campus in New Albany, Ohio with build-to-suit expansion opportunities.

A 250MW campus in Central Phoenix with a dedicated on-site substation.

A 72MW campus in Osaka, Japan with capacity across three planned buildings.

A 48MW Seoul data center with power secured and onsite, available for pre-lease. A 30MW data center campus in Stockholm with 18MW under development.

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world's most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, STACK delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. With robust existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. Data runs on STACK.

Media Contact

Sammer Khalaf

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at