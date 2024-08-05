M8 Commences Soft Opening In September 2024 In Macau

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MACAU, MACAU SAR, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- M8, located at the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Historic Centre of Macau, just 50 meters from Senado Square along Travessa Do Roquete, is set to commence its soft opening in September 2024. This project is the first urban renewal initiative invested, constructed, and operated by China State Construction Engineering (Macau) Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of China State Construction International Holdings Limited, marking a significant milestone for the group . M8 embodies the mission of sustainable development in Macau, carrying the emotions and memories of the locals. It will transform Macau's city center into a cultural landmark, tourist destination, boutique shopping center, and experiential vertical complex, becoming a new cultural and commercial landmark in Macau.The name "M8" holds profound significance. "M" symbolizes Macau, and "8" represents its location within 8% of Macau's original land, surrounded by eight world heritage sites within a hundred-meter radius. These sites include Senado Square, IAM Building, the Holy House of Mercy, the Cathedral, Cathedral Square, Lou Kau Mansion, St. Dominic's Church, and St. Dominic's Square.Designed by the Oval Partnership, M8's predecessor was the dormitory of Macau Post Office employees. The redevelopment draws inspiration from Macau's rich historical culture, respecting the urban context and adopting a design approach that integrates Chinese and Portuguese elements, old and new, dynamic and static, giving new life to old materials. It deeply merges with the surrounding urban areas, communities, streets, and old buildings, creating a building that“grows” naturally from the land that connects Senado Square with the surrounding ancient streets. This enriches the cultural map, expands tourist routes, revitalizes the surrounding community, and leads a new path in urban renewal.Before its opening, M8 has already earned several international accolades. In June 2023, its facade material set the Guinness World Record for the "Largest Curved Stone-Laminated Glass" In December 2023, it won the Gold Award for "Best Retail Development (Asia) " at the 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, making it one of the only three Chinese projects to win the Asia Gold Award that year and the first in the history of Hong Kong and Macau to receive this award. In May 2024, it won the Platinum Award for "Property Development - Retail Development" at the 2024 TITAN Property Awards , the only Chinese project in this category. In the same month, it received the "Best Retail Development" and the "Best Mixed Use Development" for the Macau region at the 2024 International Property Awards and has been nominated for the subsequent "Best Retail Development" Award in the Asia-Pacific Region.Regarding tenants, M8 has adopted an innovative full-floor leasing approach to create a hub for international brands in the heart of Macau. M8 is proud to introduce its anchor tenant, DFS, the world's leading travel retailer which will offer over 120 curated local and international brands across Watches, Beauty and Food & Gifts, spanning over 3 floors, bringing customers a diverse range of shopping options. In the dining sector, M8 will introduce three unique restaurants making their Macau debut: Mango Tree from Thailand, Modern Shanghai Imperial from Hong Kong, and Terrace in Seaside from Incheon, Korea, enhancing Macau's diverse culinary scene. Additionally, M8 will host international fashion and European boutique brands, making it a hotspot for discerning customers.M8 will commence trial operations in September 2024, bringing a new cultural and retail experience to Macau. Visitors can enjoy one-stop shopping, unique dining, and leisure activities, experiencing the beauty of urban integration. We cordially invite everyone to join us in witnessing this grand event that blends the elegance of the past and present!**Download more high-resolution images at **- End -About China Construction Engineering (Macau) Co., Ltd.China Construction Engineering (Macau) Co., Ltd. (referred to as "CCEM") was established in 1981 and is one of the most capable urban construction and operation companies in Macau. Its parent company, China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd, is one of the largest investment and construction groups in the world, ranking 13th in the Fortune Global 500 in 2023. CCEM adheres to a brand strategy, providing comprehensive services across the entire industry chain, including investment, construction, and operation. In the construction sector, the company maintains long-term cooperation with over 380 local construction enterprises, providing employment for more than 3,000 local construction workers at its peak. In Macau, on average, there are 8 projects per square kilometer constructed by CCEM, with one in six residents living in buildings built by the company.

