Vivian Childs Joins Wayne Johnson For Congress Campaign As A Senior Advisor

Vivian Childs Stands With Wayne Johnson for for Georgia's 2nd Congressional District

Wayne Johnson, Candidate for the 2nd District serving Middle and Southwest Georgia

- Vivian ChildsMACON, GA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Congressional candidate Wayne Johnson today announced that Vivian Childs has joined his campaign as a Senior Advisor and as a designated Principal Surrogate.Vivian Childs was the first woman and first Republican Black American to run for Congress in Georgia's 2nd Congressional District, during which she earned tremendous respect from all. Ms. Vivian, as she is widely known, is a leader within the Georgia Black Republican Council, wife to a retired senior Air Force officer, accomplished writer and published author, proud mother of outstanding children, minister and a person with a demonstrated heart for serving others.“I am honored that Vivian has decided to stand with me and to represent me,” said Dr. Johnson, an Army veteran and businessman jobs creator who served in the U.S. Department of Education under President Trump.“Her wisdom about the needs of all people in the 2ndDistrict will be invaluable to the campaign as we gear up to help people understand and appreciate that a change in our congressional representation for Middle and Southwest Georgia would be good”.“Our country and our district are at a crossroad. It is time for us to elect Wayne Johnson as our next congressman. Wayne is capable, on day one, of moving the pendulum in the direction of a better Washington, and a better 2nd District, said Childs.“It is time to retire Sanford Bishop, who unfortunately has come to be a great disappointment to the thousands of people in Middle and Southwest Georgia”, emphasized Childs. She went on to say“As you cast your vote for a better country and a better district this November, please know that Wayne represents a change for personal betterment for all who live here”.“I can say with confidence that Wayne has what is needed to cause jobs to be created, affordable housing to be built, educational opportunities to be expanded, our farmers to be able to get the resources to enhance agricultural excellence, law enforcement to be compensated with higher pay and to help underserved areas in the district with matters as straightforward as reestablishing neighborhood grocery stores”, said Childs.Dr. Johnson said he got to know Childs well during the 2022 election cycle. He said“Childs is the best example of a committed American, who genuinely cares about serving others.“Johnson said Childs, as a highly respected Black Female Republican leader, was invited to the White House with President Trump as he signed a proclamation in honor of the late civil rights leader, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.“For Vivian to say that we are like-minded public servants is truly humbling,” said Johnson.“The power of Vivian's voice is exciting for our campaign. Vivian is a force who can make a difference.”Dr Wayne Johnson was born in Macon and has been a lifelong resident of Georgia. Johnson is a husband, father, grandfather and U.S. Army veteran. He obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his master's in business from Emory University.Johnson is a respected former banker who has established businesses in Middle and Southwest Georgia, other parts of Georgia and internationally. He has enjoyed both cattle and tree farming and has worked for major corporations with ties to Georgia's 2nd Congressional District.“My message has been and will continue to be that we must“Stop the Stupid in Washington” and address the kitchen table issues impacting every family in our district,” said Johnson.“With help from Vivian Childs and the supporters she will muster, I expect to win the trust of voters and have the opportunity to serve as the next congressional representative of the citizens of Middle and Southwest Georgia.Vote Wayne Johnson for Congress!Early Voting: October 15th - November 1stElection Day: November 5th

