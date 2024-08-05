AMP Talent Group Wins Canada Prestige Award“Talent Agency Of The Year” 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AMP Talent Group Logo: Empowering Artists and Brands, Amplifying Success in the Entertainment Industry!

Anne Marie Perrault, Founder and CEO, AMP Talent Group

Award-Winning AMP Talent Group Announces Expansion to NYC and LA, Continuing Its Mission to Nurture Top-Tier Talent Across Entertainment Sectors

- Anne Marie Perrault, CEO, AMP Talent Group

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AMP Talent Group , a leader in the talent management industry, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious 'Talent Agency of the Year' 2024 by the Canada Prestige Awards . This accolade recognizes AMP Talent Group's excellence and significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

The Canada Prestige Awards celebrate the success and achievements of businesses across Canada, highlighting those that have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields. The judges selected AMP Talent Group for this honor based on its innovative approach to talent management, commitment to diversity and cultural representation, and its significant impact on the entertainment industry.“AMP Talent Group stood out among the competitors due to their exceptional dedication to nurturing talent and their innovative strategies in talent management. Their unwavering commitment to diversity and cultural representation, combined with their impressive impact on the entertainment industry, makes them truly deserving of the 'Talent Agency of the Year' award. AMP Talent Group exemplifies excellence and sets a high standard in the industry,” said the judges of the Canada Prestige Awards.

In addition to this prestigious award, AMP Talent Group is expanding its operations into the United States with new offices in New York City and Los Angeles. This strategic expansion aims to further AMP's mission of fostering and representing top-tier talent across various entertainment sectors.

Founded in 2004 by Anne Marie Perrault, a global leader in talent management, AMP Talent Group has consistently demonstrated a collaborative and innovative approach to talent management. As a multi-award-winning talent agency, AMP Talent Group's global network of partners across North America and Europe underscores its commitment to diversity and cultural representation. Specializing in representing and nurturing exceptional artists across the entertainment industry, the dedicated team of experienced agents at AMP Talent Group is passionate about discovering and fostering new talent, empowering them to achieve their full potential in a constantly evolving industry.

AMP Talent Group's comprehensive divisions span film, television, music, sports, digital media, marketing, and content creation. The agency represents a diverse roster of leading actors, models, content creators, influencers, comedians, authors, athletes, coaches, broadcasters, consumer brands, and more.

The new office locations are:

- 140 Broadway, 46th Floor, New York, NY, 10005

- 8383 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 800, Beverly Hills, CA, 90211

“We are thrilled to expand our presence into the United States, opening new offices in New York and Los Angeles. This expansion is a testament to our dedication to nurturing and representing top-tier talent across various entertainment sectors. Our new locations will allow us to provide even greater opportunities for our talent and clients, driving their careers to new heights and fostering a positive, inclusive, and innovative environment,” said Anne Marie Perrault, CEO and founder of AMP Talent Group.

“Winning the 'Talent Agency of the Year' award again is an incredible honor for AMP Talent Group. It recognizes our commitment to excellence and the collaborative efforts of our entire team. Being recognized by the Canada Prestige Awards is a significant milestone for us, and it motivates us to continue creating limitless opportunities for North America's leading stars of today and tomorrow,” added Perrault.

AMP Talent Group is a multi-award-winning talent management agency known for its collaborative approach and commitment to excellence. With nine departments-Theatrical Film + TV & Digital, Commercials + Voice, New Talent, Branding + Endorsements, Public Relations, Social Media, Digital Marketing, Influencer Marketing, and Accounting-AMP Talent Group provides comprehensive services to its clients. With a strong presence in North America and Europe, AMP Talent Group represents leading talent across various entertainment sectors, creating opportunities for growth and success in the industry.

Sarah Johnson

AMP Talent Group

+1 416-568-9848

email us here