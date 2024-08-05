Vijilan Security And Cribl Announce Partnership To Transform Data Management For IT And Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Enabling better enterprise data management and extraction

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vijilan Security , a leading provider of managed security services, today announced a strategic partnership with Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security. The collaboration between Vijilan Security and Cribl creates an ideal environment to address growing enterprise IT and security data management challenges.

“Data volumes continue to grow exponentially, and are expected to reach 175 zettabytes by 2025,” said Kevin Nejad , founder, and CEO of Vijilan Security.

“This has implications for a business, but also for security. Establishing a robust security posture involves, to no small degree, mastery over a sprawling data estate. This is the problem we are solving in our partnership with Cribl. We will provide an effective solution to the challenges faced by enterprises in managing and extracting value from data.”

“Data is the new oil, and its growth is both a blessing and a challenge for enterprises,” added Nejad.“Efficiently managing this data has become increasingly complex. This is where the value of the partnership with Cribl shines. Cribl's solutions are designed specifically for IT and security teams to better control, process, and derive insights from their data."

“We are thrilled to partner with Vijilan Security, a company that shares our same commitment to delivering the most cutting-edge, robust solutions that meet the demands of today's complex security environments,” said Zac Kilpatrick, Vice President of Global Go-to-Market Partners at Cribl.“By combining Cribl's vendor agnostic data management solutions with Vijilan's managed extended detection and response, joint customers are equipped to take complete control over their enterprise data to ensure the most secure digital environments.”

Cribl's vendor-agnostic solutions empower organizations to transform their data strategy with a product suite purpose-built for IT and Security. Cribl Stream, the industry's leading observability pipeline, enables customers to collect, transform, enrich, and route data from any source or to any destination.

Key benefits of Cribl's solutions include:

● Enhanced Data Routing-Cribl allows enterprises to route data to the right destinations based on specific criteria, ensuring that only the most relevant data is stored and analyzed.

● Data Pipelining-Cribl's data pipelining capabilities enable organizations to transform and enrich data in real-time, improving the quality and usefulness of the data before it reaches its final destination.

● Cost Optimization-By filtering out unnecessary data and optimizing data storage, Cribl helps businesses reduce costs associated with data management and storage.

Nejad explained,“This capability is crucial for businesses looking to optimize data storage costs and improve the performance of analytics, especially in the security realm. Enterprises can selectively route data to the most cost-effective storage solutions using Cribl, because critical information is available in a timely manner for immediate analysis.”

