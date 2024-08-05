Halo Capsule X With Accessory Bundle: The Award-Winning Vacuum Cleaner Making Cleaning Easier And More Thorough

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Halo Capsule X featuring one of the accessories

Halo Capsule X

Halo logo

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Halo Appliances proudly announces the Halo Capsule X with accessory bundle. Recently awarded a 5-star review by TechRadar, the Halo Capsule X is redefining what consumers can expect from a top-tier vacuum cleaner.The Halo Capsule X has garnered accolades for its exceptional suction power, lightweight design, and long-lasting battery life. TechRadar's 5-star review highlights the vacuum's ability to effortlessly tackle both carpets and hard floors, making it a versatile addition to any home.Additionally, the review stated the Halo Capsule X is "a pleasure to use," praising its performance on pet hair collection and ability to clean under low furniture. The vacuum's design, featuring advanced materials like carbon fiber, further enhances its lightweight versatility, durability and functionality.Innovative FeaturesCordless Convenience: The Halo Capsule X offers the ultimate in cleaning freedom with its cordless design, eliminating the hassle of tangled cords and restricted movement.Extended Battery Life: With up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge, the Halo Capsule X ensures you can clean your entire home without interruption.Advanced Filtration System: Equipped with a HEPA filter, the Capsule X traps 99.97% of dust and allergens, providing a cleaner, healthier living environment.Ergonomic Design: Weighing just under six pounds, the Capsule X is easy to maneuver and store, making it ideal for users of all ages.Eco-Friendly: The vacuum is designed with sustainability in mind, featuring a reusable dust bag and energy-efficient components.Versatility with an Accessory BundleThe Halo Capsule X is available for purchase with an incredible accessory bundle, making cleaning easier and more thorough than ever. The bundle includes:Capsule X Vacuum10 BagsWall DockFast ChargerCrevice ToolUpholstery ToolPower BrushMini Power BrushFull Size RollerThese accessories allow users to switch out attachments seamlessly, ensuring every corner of your home, from tight crevices to large carpeted areas, is spotless.To purchase the award-winning Capsule X with the accessory bundle on Amazon, visit , or on Walmart, visit .ABOUT HALO APPLIANCESHalo Appliances, founded by industry veteran Paul Bagwell, is dedicated to revolutionizing household cleaning technology. The company focuses on high-performance, sustainable, and user-friendly vacuum cleaners, with the Halo Capsule X exemplifying design and efficiency through advanced materials like carbon fiber. Halo's commitment to sustainability ensures a cleaner home and a greener planet. Follow Halo on Facebook, X and Instagram.

