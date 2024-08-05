Grown Climate Smart Announces Partnership With Midwest Hemp Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Midwest Hemp Products with Grown Climate Smart branding

Augusta, Kansas-based Midwest Hemp partners with The DeLong Co., Inc.'s Grown Climate Smart brand.

AUGUSTA, KANSAS, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Grown Climate Smart , a wholly owned subsidiary of The DeLong Co., Inc and a USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodity awardee announces a strategic partnership with Midwest Hemp Technology . This collaboration aims to strengthen sustainable practices and expand the for climate-smart agricultural products.Midwest Hemp Technology, located in Augusta, KS, is a leading hemp processing company that purchases locally grown hemp crops from farmers in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri. Midwest Hemp Technology is dedicated to producing high-quality hemp seed food, oil, and industrial hemp products, including hurd, fines, and short strand fiber. The company operates on a four-acre facility, equipped with multiple operational and storage facilities.Through this partnership, Midwest Hemp Technology will source hemp from growers who implement sustainable and climate-smart practices. This collaboration aligns with Midwest Hemp Technology's commitment to producing sustainable products for consumers and corporate buyers."As more buyers in the hemp market look for sustainable and environmentally friendly products, our partnership with Grown Climate Smart perfectly fits these demands," said Sarah Stephens, CEO of Midwest Hemp Technology. "We are committed to providing high-quality hemp products that meet the growing consumer and corporate demand for sustainability. This partnership is a significant step forward in our mission to showcase the environmental benefits of hemp."Grown Climate Smart stems from The USDA's Climate-Smart Commodities grant and has positioned itself as a leader in promoting climate-smart agriculture. The subsidiary focuses on developing a market for climate-smart commodity products and encouraging sustainable farming practices."The collaboration with Midwest Hemp Technology is another significant step towards our goal of expanding the market for climate-smart commodities," said Dylan Vaca, Brand and Marketing Manager of Grown Climate Smart. "We are thrilled to partner with a company that shares our commitment to sustainability and innovation in agriculture."This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for both organizations as they work together to promote sustainable agriculture and develop high-quality, climate-smart products for a growing hemp market.

Dylan Vaca

Grown Climate Smart

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram