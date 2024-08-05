Ausable Funds Supports The Lake Placid Lacrosse Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Veteran-owned firm celebrates the 35th anniversary of the held in the Adirondacks

LAKE PLACID, NY, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ausable Funds International, LLC (“Ausable Funds”), a newly formed mutual fund company owned and managed by military combat veterans, and focused on the global emerging markets, is pleased to support and celebrate the 35th Annual Lake Placid Summit Classic for lacrosse players currently being held in the Olympic Village in the heart of New York's Adirondack Mountains.“Our firm is a huge fan of lacrosse, the nearly 1,000 year-old sport of North America and also known as The Creator's Game. I congratulate George Leveille, my former high school coach, his family, and the rest of the team that manage this spectacular tournament every year,” commented Ed Luzine, the Founder and CEO of Ausable Funds.Ausable Funds echoes the comments of the late, great General of the Army Douglas MacArthur,“On the fields of friendly strife are sown the seeds that on other days, on other fields will bear the fruits of victory.” Those other fields may be in the boardroom, in Silicon Valley, on Wall Street, in Mesopotamia, the Himalayas, the Orinoco River Basin, and even the South China Sea.“It is a special pleasure to see the late Arty Waugh, my former Head Coach at Guilderland, be inducted into the Legends of Lacrosse, Class of 2024 this summer. It is a well-deserved award for a great guy, a leader, and visionary,” he added.Ausable Funds is an avid and proud supporter of lacrosse in New York, Florida, and the rest of the world.About the Lake Placid Lacrosse Summit and Summit Lacrosse Ventures:Summit Lacrosse Ventures is a leader in nationwide lacrosse events and programs for boys, girls, men, and women, with a clear focus on the responsible and sustainable growth of the game. We deliver exceptional value and first-class experiences for our customers, with an emphasis on the development of life skills, alongside athletic skills. Over 30 years, we have mobilized a loyal and collaborative community with which to share our passion for lacrosse.Learn more at:Contact us: ...About Ausable Funds International, LLC:Ausable Funds is a service-disabled combat veteran, and a female Hispanic owned business that will launch a new family of mutual funds focused on the global emerging markets, including frontier markets across Latin America, Asia, Europe, and Africa in 2024. The firm will leverage the unique skill sets of military veterans and intelligence analysts to create a new financial firm for investors seeking diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DEI”) in their investment managers.The firm will integrate the skill sets of Veterans, including its Founder, Edmund L. Luzine, Jr. an experienced Wall Street investment banker, finance professor, think tank scholar, actor, and former Army intelligence officer with the U.S. Special Operations Command (“SOCOM”) to seek out global investment opportunities and provide financial products and solutions to investors across America and the rest of the world.Mr. Luzine has a long and distinguished history with the sport of lacrosse, having played it at New York's Guilderland Central High School as one of the Team Captains; in summer league with Mohawk Lacrosse at SUNY Albany; and then briefly at Syracuse University where the team won the NCAA National Championship.Ausable Funds is a natural fit for clients that are seeking to invest and profit in global opportunities, and to support veterans in business. The firm is currently searching for Wounded Warrior military veterans to staff a range of positions in marketing, operations, analytics, and international finance.Ausable Funds is based in Miami, Florida, with operations in New York.

