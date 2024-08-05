German politician demands non-aggression deal with Moscow

(MENAFN) Bodo Ramelow, the governor of Germany's Thuringia state, has proposed a groundbreaking idea for reshaping Europe's security framework by including Russia in a new pan-European security arrangement. In a recent interview with the Funke Group, Ramelow suggested that all European nations come together to establish a comprehensive security "order" aimed at fostering stability across the continent.



Ramelow's proposal advocates for a non-aggression pact among participating states and the formation of a defense community focused on resolving conflicts within Europe. He emphasized that this initiative should not be seen as a challenge to NATO, which currently views Russia as a threat, but rather as a step towards reorganizing European defense mechanisms.



"We must envision Europe as a unified entity, and Russia is an integral part of that vision," Ramelow stated, underlining the importance of incorporating Russia into a restructured European security framework. He acknowledged that implementing such changes would be challenging in the short term, but stressed the need for a new approach to address regional security issues.



Despite his call for a more inclusive security arrangement, Ramelow did not shy away from criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin, labeling him a "dictator" and condemning the Russian government as a "repression apparatus." He urged the West to support individuals and movements within Russia that advocate for change and expressed concern over potential conflicts that Putin could exacerbate, such as territorial disputes in Moldova and Georgia.



Ramelow's remarks align with broader Western concerns that a Russian victory in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine could embolden Putin to pursue further aggression against other European nations. His proposal for a new European security order reflects a desire for a comprehensive and collaborative approach to addressing the complex security challenges facing the continent.

