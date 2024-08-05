Tunisian Pres. Kais Saied Registers Candidacy For Upcoming Election

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- Tunisian President Kais Saied, on Monday, submitted his official candidacy for the country's upcoming presidential election on October 6.

In a press statement, Saied said that volunteers in his campaign collected more than 240,000 endorsements from their own resources, adding that some collected more than 10,000 endorsements that will be added to the endorsements that have been submitted.

On July 19, President Saied announced his intention to run for a second term in the upcoming presidential elections.

Yesterday, the head of the Independent High Authority for Elections in Tunisia, Farouk Bouasker, stated that four candidates submitted their candidacy files to the authority, namely Fathi Khamis Karimi, Leila Hammami, and Yasser Suleiman, in addition to the head of the Free Constitutional Party, Abir Moussi, who is being held pending trial. (end)

