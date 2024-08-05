President Ilham Aliyev Receives Credentials Of Incoming Ambassador Of Australia To Azerbaijan
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev accepted
credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary of the Commonwealth of Australia Miles Robert
Armitage on August 5, Azernews reports.
