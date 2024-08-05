UJ Hospital, Swiss Foundation To Establish National Center For Children's Hearing Care

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 5 (Petra) – The University of Jordan (UJ) Hospital and the Swiss "Hear the World" Foundation have signed a cooperation agreement to establish a national center for children's hearing care at the hospital. This initiative will be in collaboration with the Hearing and Speech at the Faculty of Rehabilitation Sciences at the University of Jordan.According to a statement by the hospital on Monday, the center aims to support national efforts for children's hearing screening, create a national registry for children's hearing care, provide hearing solutions, and offer specialized training for medical staff. Additionally, it will supply modern hearing technologies, including examination devices and medical hearing aids.Dr. Nader Basoul, the hospital's Director General, highlighted that the donation will significantly assist children with hearing impairment.