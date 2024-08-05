Tinder And Gushcloud Partner To Launch A One-Of-A-Kind Employee Wellness Benefit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SINGAPORE, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Partnering with Tinder , the dating app that revolutionized how people meet, Gushcloud International, a global creator and IP management and licensing company powered by AI, will be amongst the first to introduce Tinder as a benefit for eligible employees in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand.With a diverse portfolio of over 10,000 influencers, Gushcloud is committed to fostering a creative and innovative environment that empowers employees and influencers to achieve their full potential – and now, supporting their personal relationships and well-being.Gushcloud employees in the above countries will be able to access company sponsored Tinder subscriptions and an additional paid day of leave - called Tinder Leave - for employees to go on dates, seek out new connections or engage in social activities.“We're thrilled to sponsor Tinder subscriptions and the Tinder Leave as an upgraded Gushcloud employee perk, encouraging our people to build meaningful social connections outside of work. We believe that fostering a healthy social life is essential, and this is a great way to take care of our employees in their relationship goals, whether that's meeting new people, making new friends, or finding a life partner,” says Althea Lim, Co-Founder and Group CEO, Gushcloud International.“Gen Zs are redefining the idea of work and the workplace, focusing increasingly on their work-love-life balance. A healthy personal relationship is an increasingly important priority for this modern generation of workers, and employers need to start investing in benefits and initiatives that address employees' social and personal lives to support their overall social health and well-being,” said a Tinder spokesperson.“We are looking forward to working with progressive companies in the region looking to provide enhanced support for employees in finding and making meaningful personal connections.”###About Tinder:Launched in 2012, Tinder® revolutionized how people meet, growing from 1 match to one billion matches in just two years. This rapid growth demonstrates its ability to fulfill a fundamental human need: real connection. Today, the app has been downloaded over 630 million times, leading to over 97 billion matches, serving approximately 50 million users per month in 190 countries and 45+ languages - a scale unmatched by any other app in the category. In 2024, Tinder won four Effie Awards for its first-ever global brand campaign, "It Starts with a SwipeTM. Tinder is a registered trademark of Tinder LLC.About Gushcloud:About Gushcloud InternationalGushcloud International is a global creator and IP management and licensing company powered by AI. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With over 300 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 12 offices globally including Australia, Greater China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, and Vietnam.Media Contact:Ross ManicadHead of Corporate Communications...

