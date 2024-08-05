Alpha Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Reports second quarter net income of $58.9 million, or $4.49 per diluted share

Generates Adjusted EBITDA of $116.0 million for the quarter Increases quarter-over-quarter total liquidity by nearly 25% or $68.6 million BRISTOL, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, (NYSE: AMR ), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, today reported results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2024.



(millions, except per share)

Three months ended

June 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net income $58.9 $127.0 $181.4 Net income per diluted share $4.49 $9.59 $12.16 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $116.0 $189.6 $258.5 Operating cash flow $138.1 $196.1 $317.2 Capital expenditures ($61.1) ($63.6) ($54.9) Tons of coal sold 4.6 4.4 4.3

__________________________________ 1. These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules.





"As we discussed in our first quarter reporting disclosures, weakening steel demand has negatively impacted metallurgical coal markets," said Andy Eidson, Alpha's chief executive officer. "Waning demand, coupled with significant geopolitical uncertainty across the world, brought about the expected market challenges we faced in Q2 that have intensified in Q3. Despite these external circumstances, the Alpha team performed well within the areas we can control, hitting ambitious shipping milestones, producing well, and most of all, operating safely throughout the quarter."

Financial Performance

Alpha reported net income of $58.9 million, or $4.49 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2024, as compared to net income of $127.0 million, or $9.59 per diluted share, in the first quarter.

Total Adjusted EBITDA was $116.0 million for the second quarter, compared to $189.6 million in the first quarter.



Coal Revenues



(millions)

Three months ended

June 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Met Segment $800.1 $861.3 Met Segment (excl. freight & handling) (1) $645.7 $727.6





Tons Sold (millions)

Three months ended

June 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Met Segment 4.6 4.4

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."





Coal Sales Realization(1)



(per ton)

Three months ended

June 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Met Segment $141.86 $166.68

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."





Second

quarter net realized pricing for the Met segment was $141.86 per ton.

The table below provides a breakdown of our Met segment coal sold in the second quarter by pricing mechanism.



(in millions, except per ton data) Met Segment Sales Three months ended June 30, 2024

Tons Sold Coal Revenues Realization/ton(1) % of Met Tons

Sold Export - Other Pricing Mechanisms 2.1 $282.3 $135.47 49

% Domestic 0.9 $142.4 $159.25 20

% Export - Australian Indexed 1.3 $201.0 $153.52 31

% Total Met Coal Revenues 4.3 $625.6 $145.94 100

% Thermal Coal Revenues 0.3 $20.1 $75.82

Total Met Segment Coal Revenues

(excl. freight & handling)(1) 4.6 $645.7 $141.86



__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."





Cost of Coal Sales



(in millions, except per ton data)

Three months ended

June 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Met Segment $663.8 $648.3 Met Segment (excl. freight & handling/idle) (1) $497.6 $504.8







(per ton) Met Segment (1) $109.31 $115.65

__________________________________ 1.

Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales and Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."





Alpha's Met segment cost of coal sales decreased to an average of $109.31 per ton in the second quarter, compared to $115.65 per ton in the first quarter. The primary drivers of the cost reduction were lower sales-related costs, as a result of softening coal prices, and a reduction in third-party purchased coal costs in the quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter decreased to $138.1 million as compared to $196.1 million in the first quarter. Capital expenditures for the second quarter were $61.1 million compared to $63.6 million for the first quarter.

As of June

30, 2024, the company had total liquidity of $356.7 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $336.1 million and $95.6 million of unused availability under the ABL, partially offset by a minimum required liquidity of $75.0 million as required by the ABL.

Total liquidity increased by $68.6 million relative to the first quarter. As of June

30, 2024, the company had no borrowings and $59.4 million in letters of credit outstanding under the ABL. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of June 30, 2024, was $8.6 million.

Share Repurchase Program

As previously announced, Alpha's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program allowing for the expenditure of up to $1.5 billion for the repurchase of the company's common stock. As of July 31, 2024, the company has acquired approximately 6.6 million shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $1.1 billion, or approximately $165.74 per share. The number of common stock shares outstanding as of July 31, 2024 was 13,016,010. The outstanding share count does not include the potentially dilutive effect of unvested equity awards.

The timing and amount of share repurchases will continue to be determined by the company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions, the trading price of the stock, applicable legal requirements, compliance with the provisions of the company's debt agreements, and other factors.

2024 Performance Update

As of July 24, 2024, at the midpoint of guidance, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 71% of its metallurgical coal for 2024 at an average price of $157.97 per ton and 100% of thermal coal for the year at an average expected price of $75.96 per ton.



2024 Guidance in millions of tons Low High Metallurgical 15.5 16.5 Thermal 0.9 1.3 Met Segment - Total Shipments 16.4 17.8





Committed/Priced1,2,3 Committed Average Price Metallurgical - Domestic

$161.38 Metallurgical - Export

$156.05 Metallurgical Total 71

% $157.97 Thermal 100

% $75.96 Met Segment 73

% $150.36





Committed/Unpriced1,3 Committed

Metallurgical Total 29

%

Thermal -

%

Met Segment 27

%







Costs per ton 4 Low High Met Segment $110.00 $116.00





In millions (except taxes) Low High SG&A5 $60 $66 Idle Operations Expense $25 $33 Net Cash Interest Income $2 $8 DD&A $140 $160 Capital Expenditures $210 $240 Capital Contributions to Equity Affiliates6 $40 $50 Tax Rate 10

% 15

%



Notes: 1. Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of July 24, 2024. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range. 2. Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations. 3. Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates. 4. Note: The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include freight and handling costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts freight and handling costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. These amounts have varied historically and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results. 5. Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation and non-recurring expenses. 6. Includes contributions to fund normal operations at our

DTA export facility and expected capital investments related to the facility upgrades.





Conference Call



The company plans to hold a conference call regarding its second quarter results on August

5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at . Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 877-407-0832 (domestic toll-free) or 201-689-8433 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to start time.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR ) is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit .



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Alpha's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Alpha's control.

Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made.

New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Alpha to predict these events or how they may affect Alpha.

Except as required by law, Alpha has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur.

See Alpha's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The discussion below contains "non-GAAP financial measures." These are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "non-GAAP coal revenues," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales," and "non-GAAP coal margin." We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our segments and allocate resources to the segments. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or any other measure of operating results, financial performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, this measure is not calculated identically by all companies and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it is a useful indicator of the financial performance of our coal operations. We use non-GAAP coal revenues to present coal revenues generated, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues. Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues divided by tons sold. We use non-GAAP cost of coal sales to adjust cost of coal sales to remove freight and handling costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (excluding the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions), accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of acquired intangibles, net, and idled and closed mine costs. Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of coal sales divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP coal margin per ton for our coal operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our coal operations less non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our coal operations. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends and to adjust for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate the Company's operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, capital investments and other factors.

Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. For comparability purposes, certain immaterial segment information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 have been recast to conform to the current year presentation.





ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Coal revenues $







800,130

$







853,807

$





1,661,413

$





1,760,505 Other revenues 3,839

4,564

6,628

9,101 Total revenues 803,969

858,371

1,668,041

1,769,606 Costs and expenses:













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown

separately below) 663,809

583,514

1,312,122

1,122,651 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 43,380

32,226

84,081

61,649 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 6,257

6,376

12,400

12,753 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 1,675

2,192

3,350

4,389 Selling, general and administrative expenses

(exclusive of depreciation, depletion and

amortization shown separately above) 18,805

17,506

41,182

38,198 Other operating (income) loss (633)

(1,546)

2,352

(2,638) Total costs and expenses 733,293

640,268

1,455,487

1,237,002 Income from operations 70,676

218,103

212,554

532,604 Other (expense) income:













Interest expense (1,101)

(1,856)

(2,187)

(3,576) Interest income 4,140

2,754

8,111

4,272 Equity loss in affiliates (5,917)

(3,174)

(7,557)

(4,922) Miscellaneous expense, net (3,611)

(874)

(5,574)

(243) Total other expense, net (6,489)

(3,150)

(7,207)

(4,469) Income before income taxes 64,187

214,953

205,347

528,135 Income tax expense (5,278)

(33,598)

(19,443)

(76,009) Net income $







58,909

$







181,355

$







185,904

$







452,126















Basic income per common share $









4.53

$









12.63

$









14.29

$









30.52 Diluted income per common share $









4.49

$









12.16

$









14.11

$









29.34















Weighted average shares – basic 13,013,684

14,362,072

13,007,905

14,814,099 Weighted average shares – diluted 13,111,010

14,910,633

13,173,803

15,410,994





ALPHA

METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $





336,148

$





268,207 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $291 and $234 as of

June

30, 2024 and December

31, 2023, respectively 505,094

509,682 Inventories, net 221,815

231,344 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,866

39,064 Total current assets 1,095,923

1,048,297 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of

$621,187 and $558,905 as of June

30, 2024 and December

31, 2023, respectively 626,380

588,992 Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of

$113,757 and $99,826 as of June

30, 2024 and December

31, 2023, respectively 448,138

451,160 Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $41,893 and $38,543 as

of June

30, 2024 and December

31, 2023, respectively 43,229

46,579 Long-term restricted investments 42,196

40,597 Long-term restricted cash 119,107

115,918 Deferred income taxes 8,627

8,028 Other non-current assets 109,352

106,486 Total assets $





2,492,952

$





2,406,057 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $









3,263

$









3,582 Trade accounts payable 122,522

128,836 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 182,869

177,512 Total current liabilities 308,654

309,930 Long-term debt 5,301

6,792 Workers' compensation and black lung obligations 183,325

189,226 Pension obligations 111,290

101,908 Asset retirement obligations 175,814

166,509 Deferred income taxes 43,877

39,142 Other non-current liabilities 21,121

18,622 Total liabilities 849,382

832,129 Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued -

- Common stock - par value $0.01, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,382,945 issued and

13,016,010 outstanding at June

30, 2024 and 22,058,135 issued and 12,938,679

outstanding at December

31, 2023 224

221 Additional paid-in capital 833,790

834,482 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (48,320)

(40,587) Treasury stock, at cost: 9,366,935 shares at June

30, 2024 and 9,119,456 shares at

December

31, 2023 (1,296,916)

(1,189,715) Retained earnings 2,154,792

1,969,527 Total stockholders' equity 1,643,570

1,573,928 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $





2,492,952

$





2,406,057





ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 Operating activities:





Net income $







185,904

$







452,126 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 84,081

61,649 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 3,350

4,389 Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount 559

1,060 Gain on disposal of assets (321)

(5,578) Accretion on asset retirement obligations 12,400

12,753 Employee benefit plans, net 9,592

6,463 Deferred income taxes 6,341

25,440 Stock-based compensation 6,304

6,679 Equity loss in affiliates 7,557

4,922 Other, net (516)

(66) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 18,948

(75,231) Net cash provided by operating activities 334,199

494,606 Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (124,718)

(129,111) Proceeds on disposal of assets 594

6,839 Cash paid for business acquired -

(11,919) Purchases of investment securities (26,940)

(158,835) Sales and maturities of investment securities 26,179

236,650 Capital contributions to equity affiliates (15,659)

(14,943) Other, net 13

18 Net cash used in investing activities (140,531)

(71,301) Financing activities:





Principal repayments of long-term debt (1,191)

(1,050) Dividend and dividend equivalents paid (3,077)

(92,649) Common stock repurchases and related expenses (117,648)

(301,201) Other, net (622)

(100) Net cash used in financing activities (122,538)

(395,000) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 71,130

28,305 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 384,125

355,394 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $







455,255

$







383,699







Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:





Financing leases and capital financing - equipment $













1

$









1,994 Accrued capital expenditures $









6,379

$









13,948 Accrued common stock repurchases and stock repurchase excise tax $









4,652

$









6,642 Accrued dividend payable $











424

$









9,541

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.



As of June 30,

2024

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $







336,148

$







312,400 Long-term restricted cash 119,107

71,299 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Condensed

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $







455,255

$







383,699







ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended June 30,

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

2024

2023 Net income $







58,909

$





126,995

$





181,355

$



185,904

$



452,126 Interest expense 1,101

1,086

1,856

2,187

3,576 Interest income (4,140)

(3,971)

(2,754)

(8,111)

(4,272) Income tax expense 5,278

14,165

33,598

19,443

76,009 Depreciation, depletion and

amortization 43,380

40,701

32,226

84,081

61,649 Non-cash stock

compensation expense 3,535

2,769

3,645

6,304

6,679 Accretion on asset retirement

obligations 6,257

6,143

6,376

12,400

12,753 Amortization of acquired

intangibles, net 1,675

1,675

2,192

3,350

4,389 Adjusted EBITDA $





115,995

$





189,563

$





258,494

$



305,558

$



612,909





ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended (In thousands, except for per ton data) June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 Coal revenues $







800,130

$







861,283

$







853,807 Coal revenues - All Other -

-

(19,833) Coal revenues - Met 800,130

861,283

833,974 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (154,402)

(133,724)

(118,222) Non-GAAP Coal revenues - Met $







645,728

$







727,559

$







715,752 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton - Met $







141.86

$







166.68

$







172.51











Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $







663,809

$







648,313

$







583,514 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 43,076

40,396

31,936 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 6,257

6,143

6,376 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 1,675

1,675

2,192 Total Cost of coal sales 714,817

696,527

624,018 Total Cost of coal sales - All Other -

-

(21,900) Total Cost of coal sales - Met 714,817

696,527

602,118 Less: Freight and handling costs - Met (154,402)

(133,724)

(118,222) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production -

Met (1) (43,076)

(40,396)

(31,649) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations - Met (6,257)

(6,143)

(3,721) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net - Met (1,675)

(1,675)

(2,192) Less: Idled and closed mine costs - Met (11,818)

(9,775)

(5,083) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales - Met $







497,589

$







504,814

$







441,251 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton - Met $







109.31

$







115.65

$







106.35











GAAP Coal margin - Met $







85,313

$







164,756

$







231,856 GAAP Coal margin per ton - Met $









18.74

$









37.74

$









55.88











Non GAAP Coal margin - Met $







148,139

$







222,745

$







274,501 Non GAAP Coal margin per ton - Met $









32.54

$









51.03

$









66.16











Tons sold - Met 4,552

4,365

4,149

(1)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.







Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Coal revenues $





1,661,413

$





1,760,505 Coal revenues - All Other -

(39,524) Coal revenues - Met 1,661,413

1,720,981 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (288,126)

(224,474) Non-GAAP Coal revenues - Met $





1,373,287

$





1,496,507 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton - Met $







154.01

$







189.77







Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $





1,312,122

$





1,122,651 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 83,472

61,073 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 12,400

12,753 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 3,350

4,389 Total Cost of coal sales 1,411,344

1,200,866 Total Cost of coal sales - All Other -

(39,821) Total Cost of coal sales - Met 1,411,344

1,161,045 Less: Freight and handling costs - Met (288,126)

(224,474) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production - Met (1) (83,472)

(60,528) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations - Met (12,400)

(7,443) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net - Met (3,350)

(4,389) Less: Idled and closed mine costs - Met (21,593)

(9,792) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales - Met $





1,002,403

$







854,419 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton - Met $







112.41

$







108.35







GAAP Coal margin - Met $







250,069

$







559,936 GAAP Coal margin per ton - Met $









28.04

$









71.00







Non GAAP Coal margin - Met $







370,884

$







642,088 Non GAAP Coal margin per ton - Met $









41.59

$









81.42







Tons sold - Met 8,917

7,886

(1)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.







Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Tons Sold

Coal Revenues

Non-GAAP

Coal sales

realization per

ton

% of Met Tons

Sold Export - other pricing mechanisms 2,084

$



282,310

$



135.47

49

% Domestic 894

142,373

$



159.25

20

% Export - Australian indexed 1,309

200,952

$



153.52

31

% Total Met segment - met coal 4,287

625,635

$



145.94

100

% Met segment - thermal coal 265

20,093

$





75.82



Non-GAAP Coal revenues 4,552

645,728

$



141.86



Add: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues -

154,402







Coal revenues 4,552

$



800,130













SOURCE Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.