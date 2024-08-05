Structural Wood Screws Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Structural Wood Screws Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The structural wood screws market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.56 billion in 2023 to $4.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth of the furniture industry, increased construction activities in various regions, rising investments in the global construction industry, emphasis on effective pricing strategies by manufacturers, intense competition leading to low product differentiation.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The structural wood screws market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to booming government investments, rising investments in commercial constructions like hotels, hospitals, and educational institutions, increased adoption of structural wood screws in new residential projects, changing consumer lifestyles.

Growth Driver Of The Structural Wood Screws Market

The growth of the construction and furniture industries is expected to propel the growth of the structural wood screws market. The construction and furniture industries encompass various activities related to creating, designing, manufacturing, and installing structures, buildings, furniture, and fixtures. The construction and furniture industries include creating, designing, manufacturing, and installing structures, buildings, furniture, and fixtures. Structural wood screws in the construction and furniture industries are used for superior structural integrity, providing secure and durable connections for wood-based structures and furniture.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the structural wood screws market include Lowes Companies Inc., SFS Group AG, Simpson Strong Tie Co. Inc., Hillman Group Inc., Fischer International, EJOT, FORCH GmbH & Co.

Major companies operating in the structural wood screws market are launching new products such as four-layer coating system to increase their profitability in the market. A four-layer coating system is a type of protective or functional coating applied to a substrate in four distinct layers, each with its own specific purpose.

Segments:

1) By Type: Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel

2) By Distribution Channels: Online Marketplaces, Hardware Stores, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Construction, Furniture And Crafts, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the structural wood screws market in 2023. It is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the structural wood screws market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Structural Wood Screws Market Definition

Structural wood screws are specialized fasteners designed for construction and woodworking projects requiring a secure and durable connection between wooden components. These screws are specifically engineered to provide high strength and stability when combining timber, plywood, and other wood materials.

Structural Wood Screws Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Structural Wood Screws Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on structural wood screws market size, structural wood screws market drivers and trends, structural wood screws market major players, structural wood screws competitors' revenues, structural wood screws market positioning, and structural wood screws market growth across geographies. The structural wood screws market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

