Oraimo Powersolar76 By Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited Wins Gold In A' Energy Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oraimo Powersolar76

Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited's Oraimo Powersolar76 Recognized for Excellence in Products, Projects and Devices Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of energy design, has announced Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited 's Oraimo Powersolar76 as the winner in the Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Oraimo Powersolar76 within the energy and design community, positioning it as a notable achievement in the field.The Oraimo Powersolar76's innovative design directly addresses the challenges faced by numerous households in certain regions of Africa that still rely on burning wood, coal, or kerosene for their everyday lighting needs. By offering a more economical, safer, and more sustainable solar energy solution, this design aligns with current trends and needs within the energy industry, advancing standards and practices while providing practical benefits for users and stakeholders.What sets the Oraimo Powersolar76 apart is its efficient photovoltaic conversion and compact control box with multiple ports, offering a versatile and durable power solution. The integrated light and the option to connect additional lights transform conventional reliance on harmful lighting methods, contributing to reduced carbon emissions and mitigated environmental pollution. The LFP battery's impressive lifespan of 3,000 cycles, lasting up to 10 years with daily use, further emphasizes the design's longevity and reliability.This recognition from the A' Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Award serves as motivation for Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. The award inspires the brand's team to explore new avenues for sustainable energy solutions that positively impact communities and align with evolving industry standards, fostering further advancement in the field.Project MembersOraimo Powersolar76 was designed by a talented team consisting of Yiqi Jiang, Yenchiu Hsu, Wenhsien Chiang, and Chunhua Tong from Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited. Each member contributed their expertise to create this award-winning sustainable energy solution.Interested parties may learn more at:About Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., LimitedFounded in May 2013, Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited is a group of people who believe in the spirit of exploring and changing people's lives through innovative smart accessories. Based in China, the company is dedicated to creating products that allow users to explore the wonderful world while making a positive impact on their daily lives.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award in the Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design category recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact. Winners are selected based on criteria such as innovative energy solutions, sustainable design approaches, efficiency of energy conversion, integration with the environment, use of renewable resources, carbon footprint reduction, cost-effectiveness, scalability, user-friendly interfaces, durability, adaptability, ease of installation and maintenance, energy-saving potential, safety measures, technological advancement, aesthetic appeal, impact on local ecosystems, compliance with energy regulations, and feasibility of implementation.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized in all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 16th year, dedicated to recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by a world-class influential and expert jury panel of design professionals, energy industry professionals, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage, the A' Design Award aims to drive forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement, ultimately contributing to creating a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here