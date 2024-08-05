Automation In Biopharma Industry Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automation in biopharma industry market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.94 billion in 2023 to $2.06 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased complexity in biopharmaceutical processes, need for improved process efficiency, growth in biologics development and manufacturing, demand for quality assurance and control, pressure to reduce time-to-market.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The automation in biopharma industry market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to enhanced data integrity and documentation, rise of personalized medicine, rise of modular and flexible bioprocessing facilities, evolution of automation platforms, rising demand for biosimilars, adoption of smart sensors and internet of things (iot).

Growth Driver Of The Automation In Biopharma Industry Market

The increasing adoption of robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing is expected to propel the growth of automation in biopharma industry market. Robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing refer to advanced automated systems and machines that perform various tasks in producing and packaging pharmaceutical products. Robots are often used in multiple applications in pharmaceutical manufacturing, such as secondary packaging, intralogistics, laboratory automation, pick and place, automation of pharmacy processes, and personalized medicine, resulting in greater productivity, enhanced precision, reduced risk of contamination, and improved worker safety.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the automation in biopharma industry market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, ABB Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Emerson Electric Co.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the automation in biopharma industry market. Major companies operating in the automation in biopharma industry market are focused on developing advanced product technologies to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Technology: Automation Technology, Digitization Technology

2) By Component: Automation Hardware, Automation Software, Services Project Phase, Services Operation Phase

3) By Application: Clinical Phase, Drug Discovery Phase, Production Phase

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the automation in biopharma industry market in 2023. The regions covered in the automation in biopharma industry market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Automation In Biopharma Industry Market Definition

Automation in the biopharma industry refers to integrating advanced technologies and robotics into various stages of the biopharmaceutical manufacturing process. It includes using automated systems and equipment to carry out tasks traditionally performed by humans, intending to increase efficiency, accuracy, and productivity in producing biopharmaceutical products.

Automation In Biopharma Industry Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automation In Biopharma Industry Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automation in biopharma industry market size, automation in biopharma industry market drivers and trends, automation in biopharma industry market major players, automation in biopharma industry competitors' revenues, automation in biopharma industry market positioning, and automation in biopharma industry market growth across geographies. The automation in biopharma industry market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

