Artificial Intelligence In Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.3 billion in 2023 to $0.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased cancer incidence, big data availability, rise of personalized oncology, precision medicine initiatives, integration of genomic data.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to clinician shortages, population aging, global telemedicine adoption, integration of ai with electronic health records, growing cancer screening programs.

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence In Cancer Diagnostics Market

The rising prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of artificial intelligence in the cancer diagnostics market going forward. Cancer refers to uncontrolled cell growth, which impacts various organs and contributes to significant morbidity and mortality worldwide. Artificial intelligence is utilized in cancer diagnostics for accurate and efficient analysis of medical imaging data, aiding in the early detection and precise classification of cancerous lesions.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics market include Microsoft Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson's, Siemens, Roche Holding AG, Google LCC, International Business Machines Corporation.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in artificial intelligence in the cancer diagnostics market. Major companies operating in the market are concentrating on creating innovative tools for various cancer conditions and sustaining their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Component: Software Solutions, Hardware, Services

2) By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Brain Tumor, Other Types

3) By Application: Screening And Diagnosis, Tumor Identification, Surveillance, Treatment

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Medical Research Institute, Diagnostic Centers, Contract Research Organization

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Artificial Intelligence In Cancer Diagnostics Market Definition

Artificial intelligence (AI) in cancer diagnostics refers to the use of advanced computational techniques and algorithms to assist in detecting, diagnosing, and characterizing cancer. Artificial intelligence (AI) is used in cancer diagnostics to improve the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of cancer imaging tests and to detect mammographic abnormalities with comparable accuracy to radiologists.

Artificial Intelligence In Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence In Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics market size, artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics market major players, artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics market positioning, and artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

