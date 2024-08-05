Brennan Hires Zane Smith As Vice-President

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Will originate new industrial investments for the Dallas-Fort Worth region

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Group, a private investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the addition of Zane Smith as Vice-President for the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Zane will play a crucial role in sourcing and closing both new and development opportunities, overseeing asset and property management, and driving the overall growth of Brennan in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

Prior to joining Brennan Investment Group, Mr. Smith served as the Vice-President of Investments at MoxieBridge in Dallas, where he participated in the sourcing, underwriting, capitalization and closing of more than 3 million square feet of shallow bay light industrial properties totaling more than $300 million in transaction volume. Prior to MoxieBridge, Zane served as a Senior Analyst at Colony Industrial, which later sold to Blackstone, where he was responsible for the analytical support of the asset management platform for a portfolio of over 350 industrial assets totaling over 40 million square feet in 20 different U.S. markets.

"We are delighted to welcome Zane Smith to our team," said Troy MacMane, Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group's Texas region. "Zane brings valuable industrial real estate experience and relationships that will greatly benefit the Brennan team. Zane's proven track record of executing real estate transactions and exceptional leadership ability make him a key addition to our organization."

"Brennan Investment Group continues to expand its platform into high growth markets throughout the United States," said Kevin Brennan, Chief Investment Officer of Brennan Investment Group. "We are pleased to have Zane leading our investment efforts in Dallas-Fort Worth and are confident that his addition to the Brennan team will allow us to continue to grow our portfolio of distribution and manufacturing facilities in top tier U.S. cities."



About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $6.5 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses 56.2 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

