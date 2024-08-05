DOBSON FIBER BOOSTS BROADBAND TECHNOLOGY WITH MAJOR EXPANSION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Expansion to positively impact thousands of individuals in the Midwest

Dobson Fiber , an Oklahoma based leading provider of advanced broadband solutions, continues its expansion initiative to bridge the digital divide and support the growth of more Oklahomans having access to fiber internet and broadband choices.

Dobson Fiber is excited to roll out the next phase of its advanced broadband across the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan areas. The Oklahoma City MSA encompasses Oklahoma City, Yukon, Edmond, Midwest City, Del City, Norman and neighboring communities. Meanwhile, the Tulsa MSA includes Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Sapulpa, Jenks and other surrounding areas. Dobson has completed engineering designs in the majority of these areas and is currently permitting, constructing and connecting customers.

Today, Dobson Fiber's network includes more than 35 communities across a wide geographic area in Oklahoma and five diverse communities in Arkansas and continues its mission of delivering broadband solutions to both rural and urban communities alike. The multimillion-dollar investment underscores Dobson Fiber's commitment to enhancing connections and delivering unparalleled internet speeds of up to 10 GIG to residents and 100 GIG businesses with the lowest latency in their footprint by leveraging Dobson's high capacity optical middle-mile network with the best peering in the area.

"At Dobson Fiber, we believe in the power of connectivity to transform communities regardless of location or size," said Dobson Fiber CEO Francisco Maella. "This investment is a testament to our commitment to bring advanced broadband technology to urban centers and the rural areas that need it most. With this expansion, we continue to offer our customers the fastest and most reliable internet speeds available while making a positive impact on the communities we serve."

Founded in Oklahoma in 1936, Dobson Fiber has a legacy of transforming its home state into a modern, digitally connected community. By investing heavily in local infrastructure and enhancing connectivity, Dobson Fiber has played a pivotal role in bringing advanced technology to residents and businesses across Oklahoma. This commitment to local growth and innovation has positioned the company as a key player in the state's digital evolution. Building on this strong foundation, Dobson Fiber has expanded its reach beyond Oklahoma to bring its cutting-edge broadband services to neighboring states and further its mission of connecting communities and driving technological progress.

Dobson Fiber owns and operates a 5,500+ mile regional fiber-optic network and provides high-speed internet and voice-over internet telephone solutions to residential and business customers in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. Dobson Fiber is an Oklahoma-based, privately-owned telecommunications company. To learn more, visit dobson .

