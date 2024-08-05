Frozen Bakery Global Market 2024 To Reach $56.83 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The frozen bakery market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $42.88 billion in 2023 to $45.32 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in urbanization and busy lifestyles, increased consumer demand for convenience foods, expansion of retail channels and supermarkets, improvement in cold chain infrastructure, improvement in cold chain infrastructure.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The frozen bakery market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $56.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to adoption of clean label and health-conscious, growth in online retailing of frozen bakery products, adoption of automation in frozen bakery production, customization of frozen bakery products for dietary preferences, expansion of plant-based and vegan frozen bakery options.

Growth Driver Of The Frozen Bakery Market

Increasing consumption of convenience foods is expected to boost the growth of the frozen bakery market going forward. Convenience food is food that has been frozen, dried, or canned and can be heated and made quickly and easily. Frozen bakery items are used as convenient meal alternatives due to their pre-prepared status. They allow quick and straightforward baking or reheating, offering consumers freshly baked delicacies with minimum work and time.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the frozen bakery market include Nestlé SA, Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Associated British Foods PLC, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Company, Dr. Oetker UK Ltd.

Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the frozen bakery market. Major companies operating in the frozen bakery market are developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: Ready-To-Prove, Ready-To-Bake, Ready-To-Eat

2) By Recipe: Bread, Viennoiserie, Patisserie, Savory Snacks

3) By Category: Gluten Free, Conventional

4) By End-User: Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Artisans Bakers, Hotels, Restaurants And Catering (HORECA), Bakery Chains, Online Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the frozen bakery market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the frozen bakery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Frozen Bakery Market Definition

Frozen bakery refers to baked goods and products prepared and immediately frozen to preserve their freshness, flavor, and quality. This preservation process involves transforming the water content into ice crystals, preventing microbiological degradation, and maintaining food quality.

Frozen Bakery Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Frozen Bakery Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on frozen bakery market size , frozen bakery market drivers and trends, frozen bakery market major players, frozen bakery competitors' revenues, frozen bakery market positioning, and frozen bakery market growth across geographies. The frozen bakery market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

