Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Reporting Software Market 2024 To Reach $2.55 Bn By 2028 At Rate Of 21.0%

Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Reporting Software Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting software market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.98 billion in 2023 to $1.19 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to corporate social responsibility, stakeholder pressure, voluntary reporting initiatives, economic incentives, risk mitigation.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting software market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to mandatory esg disclosure, esg integration in financial markets, supply chain transparency, ngo and activist influence, climate disclosure standards board (cdsb) framework adoption.

Growth Driver Of The Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Reporting Software Market

The increasing demand for ESG information by investors is expected to propel the growth of the ESG reporting software market going forward. ESG information refers to the framework and policies that provide information about a company's business practices and performance on various sustainability and ethical issues. ESG reporting software helps to alert investors automatically about the data, reports, and all other information required, which allows them to assess the company.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting software market include Refinitiv LLC, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Nasdaq Inc., MSCI Inc., Workiva Inc., Diligent Corporation, Anthesis Group, Sustainalytics.

Major companies operating in the ESG reporting software market are developing new products such as AI-powered SaaS platform to gain a competitive edge in the market. An AI-powered software as a service (SaaS) platform refers to a cloud-based software solution that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance and automate various functionalities within the platform.

Environmental, Social And Governance Reporting Software Market Segments :

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises (SME), Large Enterprises

4) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Information Technology (IT) And Information Technology-Enabled Services (ITeS), Government And Public Sectors, Manufacturing, Retail And Consumer Goods, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Energy And Utilities, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the ESG reporting software market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the environmental, social and governance (esg) reporting software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Reporting Software Market Definition

ESG reporting software refers to a solution containing various modules and solutions focused on the environment, health, safety, risk management, and regulatory compliance. ESG reporting software is used for managing a company's ESG data in a single system of record and report. It is available in a format where the data is auditable and finance-grade.

