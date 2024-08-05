AI In Computer Vision Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI In Computer Vision Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The AI in computer vision market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $26.6 billion in 2023 to $34.1 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in adoption of industry 4.0, increased applications in healthcare, increased agriculture industry, increased use in retail industries, growth of it industry.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The AI in computer vision market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $93.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising need for quality inspection and automation, government initiatives to support industrial automation and the integration of artificial intelligence, growing demand for computer vision systems in non-traditional and developing industries, increasing investments in ai technology.

Growth Driver Of The AI In Computer Vision Market

The growing need for computer vision technologies in various business sectors is expected to propel the growth of AI in the computer vision market going forward. Computer vision is used in agriculture for plant detection, crop monitoring, and automatic weeding. It is also used in retail for self-checkout and people counting, manufacturing for autonomous driving, and robotics. The growing need for computer vision technologies in various business sectors like manufacturing is driven by AI in the computer vision market, as it is employed to identify objects, allowing them to recognize and categorize a greater variety of things.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the AI in computer vision market include Apple Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc.

Integration of edge computing is the key trend gaining popularity in AI in the computer vision market. Major companies operating in the AI in computer vision market are concentrating on creating revolutionary products integrated with edge computing technology to improve their market share. Edge computing has emerged as a critical feature of computer vision, allowing data analysis at the network's edge instead of in the data center or Cloud.

Segments:

1) By Component: Software, Hardware

2) By Function: Training, Interference

3) By Machine Learning Model: Supervised Learning, Unsupervised Learning, Reinforcement Learning

4) By Application: Industrial, Non-Industrial

5) By End User: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Agriculture, Transportation And Logistics, Retail, Security And Surveillance, Manufacturing, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the AI in computer vision market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the highest-CAGR region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the ai in computer vision market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

AI In Computer Vision Market Definition

AI in computer vision is a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) that allows systems and computers to extract significant data from digital photos, videos, and other visual inputs and then, depending on that knowledge, take steps or recommend things. AI enables computer vision to comprehend, recognize, and evaluate optical inputs.

AI In Computer Vision Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The AI In Computer Vision Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on AI in computer vision market size , AI in computer vision market drivers and trends, AI in computer vision market major players, AI in computer vision competitors' revenues, AI in computer vision market positioning, and AI in computer vision market growth across geographies. The AI in computer vision market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

