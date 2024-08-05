Ixigo Rolls Out Hilarious 'Friend Running Status' Feature Video With Confirmtkt To Friendship Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 5 August 2024: In a delightful nod to Friendship Day, ixigo, India's leading OTA for the Next Billion Users, initiated a brand banter on social media, highlighting the essence of a "Sachcha Dost" (true friend) through various brand interactions. This engaging campaign saw multiple brands coming together to participate, creating a buzz on X.



The campaign kicked off with ixigo's post, playfully referencing how a true friend takes the middle seat without any hassle. The post sparked a series of witty responses and interactions from other brands, each contributing their own unique take on what defines a true friend in their context. Some notable contributions included:



● ixigo Trains: "Sachcha dost woh hai, jo train journeys par tumhare pasand ke snacks laaye 🥹❤️ #FriendshipDay2024"



● ConfirmTkt:“Saccha dost hai woh hai, jo train ki window seat share kare 🚂#FriendshipDay”



● AbhiBus: "Sachcha dost woh hai jo trip se aane ke next day hee trip ki photos share karde.. 🥹❤️ #HappyFriendshipDay"



● Razorpay: "Saccha dost woh hai, jo 3 AM call pe bhi startup idea discuss karne ko ready ho 🫂✨"



● AU Small Finance Bank:“Sachcha dost woh hai, jo best travel deals milne pe apne credit card ko flaunt kare! #HappyFriendshipDay”



● PVR Cinemas: "Sachcha dost vo hai, jo #PVRINOX main movie dates ke liye hamesha ready rahe. #FriendshipDay"



● Pizza Hut India: "Saccha dost vo hai, jo bulaane pe patt se aajaaye 🥰 #friendshipday"



● GrabOn: "Saccha dost woh hai, jo tumhare har kharche pe paise bachaye... 🥹❤️"



ixigo and ConfirmTkt also rolled out a fun video on social media to celebrate the day through the launch of an imaginary feature 'Friend Running Status' which can track our friends like we track trains. The 'Friend Running Status' is a play on ixigo & ConfirmTkt's popular train feature 'Train Running Status' which gives travellers live updates on their train's exact location, real time delay and estimated time of arrival. The video humorously showcases the realistic and often amusing excuses friends use to cancel plans, adding a witty twist to the concept of tracking.

