AVTODOM Lamborghini clients took part in the White Nights rally in St. Petersburg

(MENAFN- Abtodom) AVTODOM Lamborghini acted as a partner of the traditional White Nights rally. The event took place in St. Petersburg in June. 12 crews of elite cars from Moscow and 4 crews from the Northern capital took part in the event. They visited luxurious locations and enjoyed an exclusive cultural program.



The participants stayed in the Astoria hotel, one of the most famous hotels in Russia. It is famous for its interiors, architecture and high level of service. The hotel is almost the only one in Russia that has retained the European management of the Rocco Forte Hotels chain to this day.



A rich cultural and gastronomic program was organized for the owners of Lamborghini supercars. They took part in a tea ceremony in the Rotonda lounge in the Astoria. They tried desserts from the pastry chef and enjoyed English tea from porcelain cups with a cobalt cage. Dinner was held in the fish restaurant Sea, Signora by Chef Antonio Fresa, one of the best restaurateurs in Russia.



A tour of St. Petersburg with a star guide and an atmospheric night walk along the water channels of the Northern Venice awaited the participants of the rally in the cultural part of the program.



AVTODOM Lamborghini dealerships provide a full range of services for the sale and maintenance of cars of the world-famous brand in Moscow and St. Petersburg. The showrooms feature exclusive Lamborghini models. These cars are the embodiment of speed, unique design and technical perfection. AVTODOM Lamborghini dealerships are partners of such events as the Unlim Fest supercar festival, the Lamborghini rally, the Ball of the Century, the Tatler social ball and other status events for the responsible public.



"Fans of Lamborghini supercars spent an unforgettable weekend in St. Petersburg, famous for its exceptional locations and atmosphere of luxury. The White Nights rally is an annual tradition. Guests receive an exclusive program and an atmosphere of high-class recreation while joining it", - Sergey Mordovin, Managing Director of the AVTODOM Lamborghini brand, commented.







