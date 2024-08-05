Volkswagen India extends service and road side assistance support to customers affected by floods in five states

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru: Volkswagen India has announced service support to flood affected customers in the states of Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Gujarat. The Brand has prioritised support to those customers that are stranded and is accordingly offering complimentary Road Side Assistance.



In addition, Volkswagen India will also provide customers with a comprehensive service check of vehicles to ensure timely repair of flood-related damages, on priority. Necessary standardized repair guidelines have been issued across dealerships and the company will also ensure adequate service support for quick turnaround times.



Volkswagen will also support customers through its Certified Pre-Owned outlets, in unfortunate cases where customers are faced with a total loss of their vehicles.



As a responsible and customer-first brand, Volkswagen is dedicated to providing the support our valued customers need during these challenging times.







