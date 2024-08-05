Ambuja Cements announces Rs. 1600 Cr investment to set up 6 MTPA Cement Grinding Unit in Bihar

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 5 August 2024: Ambuja Cements Limited, part of the diversified Adani Portfolio, announces its first venture in Bihar, marking the largest investment in the state by a cement industry player. The Warisaliganj Cement Grinding Unit, a standalone facility with an overall capacity of 6 MTPA, will be established at an investment of nearly ₹ 1600 crore.



The project will be implemented in three phases with first phase of 2.4 MTPA at an investment of Rs. 1,100 crore is targeted to be commissioned by December 2025. Adequate provisioning of land for future expansion is in place which will be commissioned in due course at much lower capex. Located in the Mosama village, Tehsil Warisaliganj, District Nawada, Bihar, the site is well-connected by road and rail, with Warisaliganj railway station 1 km away and SH-83 just 500 meters from the site.



The project will meet the growing infrastructure needs of Bihar, aligning with priorities outlined in the recent Union Budget.



Hon’ble Chief Minister, Mr. Nitish Kumar, at a foundation stone-laying ceremony hosted by the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA), expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This investment by the Adani Group is a testament to Bihar’s growth potential and our commitment to fostering sustainable development for the people of Bihar.”



Aimed at boosting infrastructure, contributing approximately ₹ 250 crore per year to the state’s fiscal revenue and creating 250 direct jobs and 1000 indirect jobs for the state, the event was held in the gracious presence of many dignitaries like the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Mr. Samrat Choudhary; Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Mr. Vijay Kumar Sinha; Hon’ble Industry Minister, Mr. Nitish Mishra. On this occasion, Mr. Pranav Adani, Managing Director (Agro, Oil & Gas) and Director, Adani Enterprises Limited was also present from the Adani Group.



Mr. Pranav Adani remarked, “This investment aligns with the State Government's development programs and our growth plans. The cement industry is witnessing healthy volumes due to the government's infrastructure thrust, and Ambuja Cements is well-positioned to support sustainable infrastructure development in the country. We look forward to collaborating with the state government, authorities, and local communities on this and future projects. State Government’s support in fast tracking and provisioning of all permits has made this landmark investment possible in short time.”



BIADA has allotted 67.90 acres of land for this cement unit for which environmental clearance has been obtained for work on the site. This unit is likely to be operational by December 2025. In addition to Warisaliganj, Ambuja Cements Limited has been allotted 26.60 acres of land by the BIADA for another cement unit in the industrial area of Mahbal, Motipur, Muzaffarpur. The environmental clearance for this project is under process, and work on this project is likely to start shortly.





MENAFN05082024005232011781ID1108517520