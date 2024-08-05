Mithapur Hospital and GG Medical Hospital organise a Blood Donation Camp

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 5, 2024 – Mithapur Hospital, in collaboration with GG Medical Hospital, successfully organised a blood donation camp on August 4, 2024. The event received an overwhelming response from the community, with 625 units of blood collected.



The camp aimed to address the critical shortage of blood supply in local hospitals. Both Mithapur Hospital and GG Medical Hospital are dedicated to serving the community and recognised the importance of joining forces for this crucial cause.



Dr Sanjeev Bhatnagar, Chief Health & Wellness Officer at Tata Chemicals, expressed his gratitude stating, "We are grateful to the selfless individuals who donated blood. Their contributions not only ensure a steady supply of this vital resource but also exemplify the compassion and solidarity within our community. Each unit of blood donated has the potential to save multiple lives, and we are honoured to facilitate this life-saving process in collaboration with GG Medical Hospital."



The blood donation camp witnessed active participation from residents, hospital staff, community and volunteers. Donors underwent mandatory health screenings to ensure the safety and well-being of both donors and recipients.



The collected blood units will be instrumental in saving lives and supporting patients in need of critical transfusions. Mithapur Hospital continues to be a cornerstone of the region’s healthcare system, providing regular health check-ups and quality healthcare services to the local community.







