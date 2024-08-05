Paris 2024: Medalists Share Their Winning Smiles With the Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition in First-Ever Victory Selfie

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) The Olympic medal ceremony is one of the most emotional and memorable moments for athletes as they realize a lifelong dream. However, the event has traditionally been photographed by accredited only — captured from a distance and not from the athlete’s own lens.



Not anymore. In the spirit of a ‘Games Wide Open’ at Paris 2024, Samsung is helping athletes create and share new, more personal memories of the celebration atop the podium with the Victory Selfie powered by Galaxy.



In an Olympic Games first, medalists at Paris 2024 have been documenting their ceremonies from their own perspective as they were handed the Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition on the podium to take their Victory Selfie after receiving their Olympic medals. The selfies have been uploaded automatically and wirelessly to the Athlete365 portal so athletes can share their moments on a whole new level — perfectly aligning with Samsung’s belief that ‘Open always wins’ and that openness creates new perspectives and infinite possibilities.



“To be able to share the moment of achieving my dream of winning a medal with my fans, family and friends around the world — through my own perspective — was incredible,” said Team Samsung Galaxy member Rayssa Leal (Skateboarding, Brazil). “It not only amplified a moment I’ll never forget but also celebrated the camaraderie beyond the competition as my fellow medalists and I took the Victory Selfie together on the podium.”





