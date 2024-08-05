Russians Redeploying Units From Luhansk Region To Kharkiv Region - Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy is redeploying its units from the Luhansk region to the Kharkiv sector.

Vitalii Sarantsev, spokesperson for the Kharkiv Group of Forces, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"The last unit that is currently moving to the Kharkiv region is the 22nd Motor Rifle Regiment [of the Russian Armed Forces]. It is being redeployed from the Luhansk region. The enemy also carries out internal rotations, involving volunteer units or even foreign nationals whom they either force or deceive to go into battle. These are representatives of the Middle East, Central Asian, or African countries. These could be senior students who are being blackmailed by being sent to the northern regions of the country if they don't go to fight. These could be deceived guest workers to whom they promised to give Russian citizenship if they take part in hostilities," the spokesman said, adding that the occupiers do not receive exorbitant amounts of money, as they usually do not live to see even the first payment.

Sarantsev also said that suicides among the Russian military had become more frequent.

"There are very frequent cases of suicide among wounded servicemen. They understand that no one will pull them out from under the fire, that there will be no help for them, that they can no longer go forward, they cannot go back, and therefore they simply end their lives by suicide," he said.