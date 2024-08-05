Ministry Of Digital Development, Transport Approves New Regulation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Collegium of the of Digital Development and Transport has approved the new "Regulation on the Preservation of Records, Recordings, Documents, and Protection from External Interference," Azernews reports.

Minister Rashad Nabiyev has signed the corresponding decision, which outlines comprehensive measures for ensuring the integrity and security of aviation-related data.

Key provisions of the decision include.

Aircraft Equipment Requirements: Aircraft operators are mandated to equip their aircraft with devices that record crucial flight data. This includes:

Flight information recording systems.

Audio recording devices for the flight crew cabin.

Video recording systems for monitoring flight operations.

Data connection systems for real-time information transmission.

Investigation Procedures: If the permanent commission for investigating aviation events and incidents is unable to access or read the data directly from the devices, it may utilize the facilities provided by foreign bodies and international organizations. Conditions for this include.

Availability of a compatible reading device.

Timeliness of the data reading process.

Location of the reading device.

The Legal Department of the Ministry has been tasked with submitting this decision to the Ministry of Justice for inclusion in the State Register of Legal Acts within the next three days.