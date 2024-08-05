Ministry Of Digital Development, Transport Approves New Regulation
Ulviyya Shahin
The Collegium of the Ministry of Digital Development and
Transport has approved the new "Regulation on the Preservation of
Records, Audio Recordings, Documents, and Protection from External
Interference," Azernews reports.
Minister Rashad Nabiyev has signed the corresponding decision,
which outlines comprehensive measures for ensuring the integrity
and security of aviation-related data.
Key provisions of the decision include.
Aircraft Equipment Requirements: Aircraft operators are mandated
to equip their aircraft with devices that record crucial flight
data. This includes:
Flight information recording systems.
Audio recording devices for the flight crew cabin.
Video recording systems for monitoring flight operations.
Data connection systems for real-time information
transmission.
Investigation Procedures: If the permanent commission for
investigating aviation events and incidents is unable to access or
read the data directly from the devices, it may utilize the
facilities provided by foreign bodies and international
organizations. Conditions for this include.
Availability of a compatible reading device.
Timeliness of the data reading process.
Location of the reading device.
The Legal Department of the Ministry has been tasked with
submitting this decision to the Ministry of Justice for inclusion
in the State Register of Legal Acts within the next three days.
