Labcorp Finalizes Acquisition Of Select Assets Of Invitae

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Extends

Labcorp's leadership in genetic testing solutions for oncology and select rare diseases

BURLINGTON, N.C., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH ), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced today the completion of its of select assets of Invitae (OTC:NVTAQ), a leading medical genetics company. Together, Labcorp and Invitae will support patients, clinicians and partners across the continuum of care, including therapy development, patient diagnosis and personalized care.

"Labcorp and Invitae are on a shared mission to harness the power of genetic insights to transform medicine, deliver personalized care and improve health outcomes," said Mark Schroeder, Executive Vice President and President of Diagnostics Laboratories and Chief Operations Officer of Labcorp. "By adding Invitae's cutting edge science and industry-leading experience, we will extend our leadership in genetic testing solutions with the most comprehensive offerings in areas such as oncology and select rare diseases. We are excited to welcome Invitae's talented team to Labcorp and look forward to bringing genetic testing solutions to patients and physicians to improve health and improve lives."

The acquisition expands Labcorp's specialty testing capabilities and the company's ability to utilize genetic data to improve clinical trials and treatment regimens in oncology and select rare diseases. By integrating Invitae's genetic testing technology with Labcorp's specialty testing capabilities, the company will offer a more complete set of insights for each patient – from testing to diagnosis to treatment.

For more information visit Labcorp/invitae.

Invitae

is advised by

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

as legal counsel,

Moelis & Company LLC

as investment banker and FTI Consulting, Inc. as financial and communications advisor.

Citi is serving as

Labcorp's

financial advisor and Hogan Lovells and

Kilpatrick Townsend

are serving as

Labcorp's legal counsel.

About Labcorp

Labcorp (NYSE: LH ) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's more than 67,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for 84% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved in 2023 by the FDA and performed more than 600 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more about us at .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements with respect to the company's acquisition of select assets of Invitae and the anticipated benefits of the transaction for the company, providers and patients.

Each of the forward-looking statements is subject to change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond the company's control. These factors, in some cases, have affected and in the future (together with other factors) could affect the company's ability to implement the company's business strategy, and actual results could differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements.

The company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Further information on potential factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect operating and financial results is included in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Forms 10-Q, including in each case under the heading RISK FACTORS, and in the company's other filings with the SEC. The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with a review of the company's filings with the SEC, including the information in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Forms 10-Q, under the heading "MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS".

SOURCE Labcorp