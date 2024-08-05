QBIOTICS WELCOMES STEPHEN DOYLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Stephen Doyle has more than 24 years of experience in the global industry, including leadership positions with companies such as

Sanofi Aventis and Boehringer Ingelheim. He was most recently Chief Business Officer at Aslan Pharmaceuticals. Mr Doyle brings extensive knowledge in leading negotiations for pharmaceutical assets across a range of deal types, licensing deals across multiple geographies and commercialisation strategies.

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QBiotics Group Limited ( QBiotics ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Doyle, as Chief Executive Officer effective 2 September 2024.

Mr Doyle is a global pharmaceutical executive with more than 24 years' experience gained across a range of specialties within the medical and pharmaceutical sectors in both developed and emerging markets.

Continue Reading

A pharmacist by training, Stephen has held a number of senior leadership roles at top pharmaceutical companies globally during the past two decades. Starting his career at Janssen Cilag and Novartis in Sydney, he was appointed to lead medical affairs of the Oncology Business Unit at Sanofi Aventis (later Sanofi). Over the next ten years, the expansion of Stephen's remit within Sanofi saw him relocating to Europe and Asia to oversee scientific communications, then commercial operations of the oncology arm in each market. As Vice President of Oncology, Haematology and Transplantation Business Unit in Shanghai, Stephen launched new indications for Sanofi's drug assets across China, while controlling a P&L accountability of €140M to build a high-performing team culture that translated into double-digit brand growth.

At Boehringer Ingelheim, Stephen led the Specialty Care Business Unit (Oncology, Biosimilars and Rare Diseases) and later the Diabetes Business Unit in Shanghai, managing multiple aspects of the operation including new drug launches, launch readiness, partnership and deal negotiation, team and brand management and evaluation. In 2018 Stephen joined Aslan Pharmaceuticals as the General Manager in China, moving to Singapore as Chief Business Officer to support the growth of Aslan's immunology and dermatology assets in late-stage development.

He holds a Master of Science in Clinical Pharmacy from the University of Derby and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Pharmacy from the Robert Gordon University.

QBiotics' Executive Chair, Dr Susan Foden commented, "On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Stephen as QBiotics'

CEO. The Board conducted an extensive selection process and is confident that Stephen's strategic track-record, which has led to several successful licensing and commercialisation outcomes, will make him a strong addition to the team as we continue to focus on our ambitious development plans."

Commenting on his appointment, Stephen said: "It is a privilege to be appointed CEO of QBiotics, a Company with a unique and impressive history. QBiotics' focus aligns well the expertise I have built across the past 20 years, dedicated to the discovery and development of new drugs, bringing them to market, and diversifying treatment options for patients. I am committed to working with the Board and team to continue to position the business to drive long-term value for the Company and its shareholders."

We acknowledge the assistance and support of Coulter Partners in facilitating the appointment.

ABOUT QBIOTICS

QBiotics is an unlisted public Australian life sciences company that specialises in the discovery and development of novel cell signalling small molecules. QBiotics applies phenotypic screening to generate breakthrough innovation in the discovery of first in class solutions to challenging medical conditions. Our current clinical focus is on novel treatments for cancer and debilitating chronic wounds.

QBiotics' lead oncology drug, tigilanol tiglate, is a small molecule targeting a range of solid tumours and is currently in human clinical Phase II development. A veterinary formulation of tigilanol tiglate is registered and marketed as an oncology pharmaceutical, under the trade name STELFONTA®, in the USA, Europe, the UK and Australia.

QBiotics' lead wound healing drug candidate, EBC 1013 is a small molecule targeting a range of wounds including chronic and acute wounds and burns. A first-in-human Phase I clinical development in patients with venous leg ulcers is open for recruitment.

SOURCE QBiotics Group Limited