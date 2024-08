Burford Capital Announces Transition To US Domestic Issuer Status

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces that effective January 1, 2025, it will become a US domestic issuer after determining that Burford's US ownership exceeds 50% of its issued and outstanding ordinary shares as of June 30, 2024. As a result, Buford will no longer qualify as a "foreign private issuer", as defined under the US Securities Act of 1934, as amended. As a US domestic issuer, Burford will be required, among other things, to file annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and to comply with US proxy requirements and Regulation FD.

This is the culmination of more than five years of planning and methodical steps towards this end result, which Burford believes maximizes its investability in the US public market, the world's largest. Along the way, after listing on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2020, Burford has implemented US generally accepted accounting principles, adopted a quarterly versus semi-annual reporting cadence and been added to the Russell 3000® and 2000® Indexes, among other interim steps leading to this outcome.

This development has no impact on the status of Burford's ordinary shares, which will continue to be fully dual-listed on both the New York Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery

and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit .

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any ordinary shares or other securities of Burford.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of any Burford private fund. Burford Capital Investment Management LLC, which acts as the fund manager of all Burford private funds, is registered as an investment adviser with the US

Securities and Exchange Commission. The information provided in this announcement is for informational purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information contained in this announcement is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (including, without limitation, interests or shares in any of Burford private funds). Any such offer or solicitation may be made only by means of a final confidential private placement memorandum and other offering documents.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. These statements are intended as "forward-looking statements". In some cases, predictive, future-tense or forward-looking words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "guidance", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "projected", "should" or "will" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. In addition, Burford and its representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are forward-looking, including in its periodic reports that Burford files with, or furnishes to, the US

Securities and Exchange Commission, other information made available to Burford's security holders and other written materials. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Burford cautions that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs

and that Burford's actual results of operations, including its financial position and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those made in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. Significant factors that may cause actual results to differ from those Burford expects include, among others, those discussed under "Risk Factors" in Burford's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the US

Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2024 and other reports or documents that Burford files with, or furnishes to, the US

Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. In addition, even if Burford's results of operations, including its financial position and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results of operations or developments may not be indicative of results of operations or developments in subsequent periods.

Except as required by law, Burford undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Burford Capital