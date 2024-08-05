Instant Tea Premix Market Size To Worth USD 3.99 Bn By 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Consumers' preference for health-conscious options is contributing to instant tea premix growth, with many opting for herbal and organic variants. North America region emerged as the largest market for the global Instant Tea Premix market, with a 42% share of the market revenue in 2023. Newark, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global instant tea premix market is expected to grow from USD 1.98 billion in 2023 to USD 3.99 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period 2024-2033.

Instant tea premix is a mix which is used to make tea by adding just water to it. It is available in two forms i.e. powder and granules. It is very easy to use like other ready to use products. It consists of all the required ingredients such as sugar for sweetness, aroma, color compounds and flavour. This tea is considered a healthy drink. The reason behind it is that it is made up of organic ingredients which makes it free from chemical use. These drinks can also be consumed by diabetic patients as this product is also available in no sugar category which increases its customer range. Also, it is available in fruity flavour which targets the category of people who want to taste something new & different.

The fluctuations in the raw material prices will act as a restraining factor for the market. Changing consumer preference will also impact on the market negatively. It is mainly because nowadays there are several alternatives available in the market. Also, these premixes are prepared through machines in batches so maintaining product quality and taste consistency is difficult and challenging.

Market Growth & Trends

Innovation in Flavors and Ingredients will attract the customer to taste something new and it will act as trendsetter. Also, development of new ingredients will also make the instant tea premix healthy. This will lead the manufacturers to launch new and innovative flavours in the market. Nowadays customers are looking for clean label products which include products which are made with organic and natural ingredients. This will help the instant tea premix to become the first choice whenever it comes to healthy & tasty drink. Use of natural ingredients will also make the customer feal safe and convince them to pay for higher quality, unique taste and other health benefits associated with it. It will help both the customer & manufacturers. The premiumization of instant tea premix will allow the manufacturers to adopt Sustainable and Eco-friendly Packaging which will benefit the environment and help in lowering the use of plastic & other non-biodegradable packaging products. The government is also developing policies to promote the use of sustainable and eco-friendly packaging materials. The rise in use of E-commerce will also, help the market to grow. E-commerce provides the convenience of purchasing by sitting at home or at your preferred time without any disturbance. It also provides different choices & products at good discount which attracts the customer easily.

Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 7.25% 2033 Value Projection USD 3.99 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 1.98 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Nature, Product and Form, Sales Channel Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Instant Tea Premix Market Growth Drivers Social media and Influencer Marketing

Key Findings



. In 2023, the organic tea premixes segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 58% and a market revenue of USD 1.15 billion.



. In 2023, the cardamom tea premix segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 30% and market revenue of USD 0.59 billion.



. In 2023, the powder segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 65% and a market revenue of USD 1.29 billion.



. In 2023, the commercial segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 70% and market revenue of USD 1.39 billion.



. In 2023, the offline sales segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 68% and a market revenue of USD 1.35 billion.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Instant Tea Premix Market



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global Instant Tea Premix market, with a market share of 42% and USD 0.83 billion of the market revenue in 2023. The North American region is expected to be the largest market forecast period. The instant tea premixes can be prepared easily & quickly without any mess which makes it the best choice for the people who are living alone or do not know how to cook or prepare their meals. Also, people in the North America region leads a very busy lifestyle which makes instant tea premix suitable for them as it saves their preparation time. North America manufacturers are also investing in product development by creating new formulations to make a healthy and tasty drink. Also, innovative marketing & product positioning will also help to grow the popularity and awareness about the benefits of the instant tea premix. The addition of celebrity endorsement will make it easy for the customers to adopt the product easily.



Key players operating in the global Instant Tea Premix market are:



. Wagh Bakri Tea Group

. Tata Consumer Products

. Nestlé

. Unilever

. Chaizup

. The Good Life Co.

. Senso Foods Pvt Ltd

. Goodricke

. ITO EN LTD

. GRANULES N BEANS

. Chai Point

. TeaFit

. Octavius

. Nutrisoul

. Chaayos



This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2020 to 2033. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Instant Tea Premix market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Instant Tea Premix Market by Nature:



. Organic Tea Premixes

. Conventional Tea Premixes



Global Instant Tea Premix Market by Product:



. Cardamom Tea Premix

. Ginger Tea Premix

. Masala Tea Premix

. Lemon Tea Premix

. Others



Global Instant Tea Premix Market by Form:



. Powder

. Granules



Global Instant Tea Premix Market by End Use:



. Residential

. Commercial



Global Instant Tea Premix Market by Sales Channel:



. Online Sales

. Offline Sales



About the report:



The global Instant Tea Premix market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



