Top Wealth Group Holding Limited Announces Receipt Of Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding

Hong Kong, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TWG) (“Top Wealth” or the“Company”), a Hong Kong-based supplier of luxury caviar products, today announced that it received a delinquency notification letter (the“Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Stock LLC (“Nasdaq”) on July 30, 2024 indicating that the Company is not currently in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq's Listing Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, as the closing bid price for the Company's ordinary shares listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market was below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. The Notice provides that the Company has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or until January 26, 2025, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

The receipt of the Notice has no immediate effect on the Company's business operations or the listing of the Company's ordinary shares, which will continue to trade uninterrupted on the Nasdaq under the ticker“TWG.” Pursuant to the Notice, the Company has until January 26, 2025 to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, during which time the Company's ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. If at any time before January 26, 2025, the bid price of the Company's ordinary shares closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written confirmation of compliance to the Company.

In the event that the Company does not regain compliance by January 26, 2025, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance . To qualify, the Company would be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, except for the minimum bid price requirement. In addition, the Company would be required to notify Nasdaq of its intent to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period.

About Top Wealth Group Holding Limited

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, and all of its operations are carried out by its operating subsidiary in Hong Kong, Top Wealth Group (International) Limited. The Company specializes in supplying premium-class sturgeon caviar, and its caviar and caviar products are endorsed with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (“CITES”) permits. The Company supplies caviar to its customers under its customer's brand labels (i.e. private labeling), and the Company also sells the caviar product under the Company's caviar brand,“Imperial Cristal Caviar”, which has continuously achieved tremendous sales growth since its launch in the market.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited

Investor Relations

Email: ...