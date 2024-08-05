New Event In Dearborn To Empower Local Entrepreneurs: Imkan Connect: Lead With Purpose

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sonnie Day - (Day 2 Day Enterprises) - Featured Speaker

Greg Peters (the Reluctant Networker) - Keynote Speaker

Nagham Alsamari - Founder & CEO of Imkan Leadership Development

Empowering local entrepreneurs with networking, practical workshops, and expert insights at Imkan Connect: Lead with Purpose on August 14th in Dearborn.

DEARBORN, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a city brimming with entrepreneurial spirit, a new event aims to support and equip small business owners by fostering meaningful connections and providing valuable insights. Nagham Alsamari , founder of Imkan Leadership Development , is hosting Imkan Connect : Lead with Purpose on August 14, 2024, at Diwan Yemeni Coffee and Tea in Dearborn, Mich. The event promises to be a significant step forward in her mission to create a thriving, collaborative, and productive environment for local entrepreneurs.Formerly known as Dearborn After Work, Imkan Connect has evolved to better reflect the goals and values of Imkan Leadership Development. This event series aims to bring together local entrepreneurs and leaders to learn from each other, share experiences, and grow collectively.Alsamari, an educator who balances a 9-5 job with her entrepreneurial endeavors, understands the challenges faced by small businesses. Her experience in leadership development and community engagement inspired her to create an event that not only addresses these challenges but also provides practical solutions and a platform for networking.“As a new small business owner myself, I recognize the importance of community and collaboration,” said Alsamari.“Imkan Connect is designed to bring together entrepreneurs and leaders who can learn from each other, share their experiences, and grow collectively.”Feedback from past attendees of Dearborn After Work highlights the event's impact:“Very organized. I learned new things. Thank you.” – Neam Zalzala“Thank you for this wonderful opportunity. I learned a lot from the other guests. Maybe in future events we can also have speakers of different professionals.” – Lubna Kenwal“A great experience! I would suggest having a list of all guests and information on them would make networking easier.” – Mahdi ZaidiTaking this feedback to heart, Alsamari and her team have made significant improvements to ensure Imkan Connect: Lead with Purpose is even more impactful and beneficial for attendees.The event will feature Greg Peters, known as the Reluctant Networker, as the keynote speaker. Peters, a seasoned expert in networking and professional relationships, will share his insights and strategies on effective networking – a skill crucial for any entrepreneur looking to expand their business and influence.In addition to Peters, the event will feature workshops by Sonnie Day and Nagham Alsamari herself. Sonnie Day, a renowned motivational speaker and life coach, will conduct a workshop on personal branding and self-presentation, essential skills for any entrepreneur looking to establish a strong presence in their market. Nagham Alsamari will lead a workshop focused on building on your strengths, providing attendees with strategies to leverage their unique skills and capabilities for greater success.“Drawing from my background in education, I ensure that our workshops are interactive and practical,” Alsamari said.“Every participant will walk away with tools they can use immediately to enhance their leadership and business practices.”Event Highlights:Hands-on Networking Activity: Designed to provide immediate practice and implementation of effective networking techniques.Interactive Networking Sessions: Allowing participants to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs and leaders in a supportive environment.Keynote Presentation by Greg Peters: Offering actionable strategies to enhance networking skills and build meaningful professional relationships.Workshops by Sonnie Day and Nagham Alsamari: Covering essential topics such as personal branding and leveraging strengths.Entrepreneur Spotlight: Featuring local businesses with fewer than five employees, showcasing their journey, challenges, and successes.Alsamari's vision for Imkan Connect extends beyond a single event. She hopes to create a recurring forum where local entrepreneurs can find support, resources, and inspiration. This initiative aligns with her broader goals for Imkan Leadership Development, which offers training, DISC assessments, coaching, and keynote speaking to help businesses and organizations thrive.“Supporting small businesses is at the heart of what we do at Imkan,” Alsamari emphasized.“Through events like Imkan Connect, we aim to build a strong community of empowered entrepreneurs who can lead with purpose and make a significant impact.”Event Details:Date: August 14, 2024Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Check-in starts at 5:15 p.m.)Location: Diwan Yemeni Coffee and Tea, 5125 Schafer Rd., Dearborn, MI 48126Theme: Lead with PurposeTickets: Standard Tickets $50Tickets for Imkan Connect: Lead with Purpose can be purchased at imkanleadership/connect.About Imkan Leadership DevelopmentFounded in 2023 by Nagham Alsamari, Imkan Leadership Development is dedicated to transforming workplaces into thriving, collaborative, and productive environments. Imkan offers services in training, DISC assessments, coaching, and keynote speaking, providing leaders and entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed. It's almost 1 year old and it has already served several organizations and hundreds of leaders. Imkan provides free services as part of its Imkan Community where members have free access to monthly online networking, live webinars and much more, making leadership accessible to all.About Nagham AlsamariAs an Iraqi 13-year old living in a refugee camp in the middle of the Saudi desert, Nagham made the decision to become a teacher to grow leaders and change the world. After years of schooling, learning the English language, different positions held, and many degrees later, the mission has not changed-it has grown in scope and importance. She is a former teacher, principal, and currently the Director of Staff Mentoring and Coaching where she helps educators and leaders grow. Her passion for adding value to others and helping them grow led her to start Imkan Leadership Development in August of 2023 to support leaders from small businesses to large corporations and ultimately help them transform their work environment to a thriving productive culture of collaboration. Nagham's degrees include, BA in Education, MS in Science Education, MA in Administration and Supervision, and currently working on her Doctorate in Education. She is a speaker, certified coach and trainer, who spends her remaining time organizing a local toastmasters club to help members with public speaking, she is on the BOD of the National Speakers Association - Michigan as well as the Rotary Club of Dearborn.For more information about Imkan Leadership Development and to purchase tickets for Imkan Connect: Lead with Purpose, visit imkanleadership.

