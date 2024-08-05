Study Explores Potential Of Seaweed Antioxidants In Preventing Parkinson’S

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) A study on Monday showed that seaweed antioxidants could be instrumental in preventing Parkinson's disease, a debilitating neurological condition that has become increasingly prevalent in the ageing population.

The study led by Associate Professor Akiko Kojima-Yuasa from Osaka Metropolitan University has highlighted the potential of Ecklonia cava polyphenols in preventing Parkinson's disease. The research focuses on the role of these seaweed antioxidants in combating the neurodegenerative that affects motor control and cognitive function.

The study utilised Parkinson's disease model mice, administering Ecklonia cava polyphenols orally for one week prior to exposure to rotenone, a compound known to induce Parkinsonian symptoms. The results were promising: motor function, impaired by rotenone, was significantly restored. Additionally, improvements were observed in intestinal motor function and the colon mucosa structure.

“This study suggests that Ecklonia cava antioxidants may reduce neuronal damage by activating AMPK and inhibiting intracellular ROS production,” stated Professor Kojima-Yuasa.“We hope that Ecklonia cava can be integrated into preventive strategies for Parkinson's disease.”

Further validation came from cellular experiments with Parkinson's disease model cells, which demonstrated that Ecklonia cava antioxidants activate the AMPK enzyme (adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase), a crucial regulator of cellular energy. This activation inhibited ROS production, thereby preventing neuronal cell death.

The findings offer a hopeful direction for new preventive measures and treatments, emphasising the need for further research into the benefits of seaweed-based antioxidants.