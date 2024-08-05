Take A Look At Will Smith’S 'Pursuit Of Happyness' In Streets Of Zurich

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) star Will Smith, who was last seen in 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die', recently took a morning walk through the streets of Zurich in the early hours.

The took to his Instagram and shared a of himself walking the streets of Zurich.

However, the isn't in Zurich for a holiday.

The actor's flight couldn't take off from Zurich, so he had to stay for a night in the city.

The actor took a stroll around the city and told his followers in the video that it was so quiet before a bird started chirping. To which he asked the bird to shush and said,“I just said it's so quiet, dog.”

During his walk, he admired the swans and a collection of Swiss army knives, which he referred to as a“treat” for his life.

The actor also said that while walking around, the serene environment brought back memories of his film 'I Am Legend.'

Calling Zurich“gorgeous,” Smith expressed a desire to return to the city in the future.

Will Smith recently made headlines for the Oscar slapgate controversy, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage during the 94th Academy Awards.

The incident occurred after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her alopecia.

Smith found the joke offensive and, after slapping Rock, yelled,“Keep my wife's name out of your f******* mouth” from his seat.

Chris Rock, who didn't say much during the televised version of the 94th Academy Award, later addressed the incident in his Netflix special 'Selective Outrage.'