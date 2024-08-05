EU Imposes New Restrictive Measures On 28 More Individuals In Belarus
BRUSSELS, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- The European Council announced on Monday imposing restrictive measures on an additional 28 individuals in the ongoing internal repression and human rights violations in Belarus.
In a press release, the EU said the individuals include senior officials in different government departments, various members of the judiciary and media figures, brining the total to 261 individuals and 37 entities.
The European Council noted those designated today are subjected to travel ban and asset freeze, adding the EU citizens and companies are forbidden from providing them with any funds.
Since August 2020, the EU imposed several successive rounds of individual and sectoral sanctions against those responsible for internal repression and human rights violations in Belarus, and in the context of Belarus' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine. (end)
