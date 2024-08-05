Union Coop Exclusive: Free Multi-Use Shopping Bag To Promote Sustainable Shopping

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Union Coop is offering free 'Multi-use Shopping Bags' for purchases over AED 200 from August 1st to the second week of September, aligning with their strategy to reduce plastic usage and promote sustainable shopping practices.

Dubai, UAE:

Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Chief Community Relations Officer at Union Coop, confirmed that Union Coop is committed to implementing the decision of the Executive Council of Dubai regarding regulating the use of single-use products in Dubai. As part of its awareness initiatives, the cooperative will provide free eco-friendly bags to consumers, aiming to protect the natural environment, encourage sustainable and eco-friendly behaviors among community members, and promote the culture of using recyclable materials to contribute to sustainable development.

Starting from August 1st until the end of Back to School season (second week of September), Union Coop will provide customers with a complimentary 'Multi-use Shopping Bag' for every transaction exceeding AED 200.

The initiative aims to encourage sustainable shopping practices among customers by offering a reusable alternative to single-use plastic bags. These multi-use bags are designed to be practical and durable, supporting Union Coop's commitment to environmental responsibility.

'We are committed to reducing our environmental footprint and promoting sustainable living within our community,' said Dr Al Bastaki. 'By providing free multi-use shopping bags, we aim to empower our customers to make eco-friendly choices while enhancing their shopping experience.'

Customers can avail of this offer at all Union Coop branches across Dubai and contribute to reducing plastic waste with each use of the multi-use shopping bag.

Dr. Al Bastaki highlighted that Union Coop began implementing the Executive Council's decision to ban all single-use plastic bags from June 1, 2024. This commitment underscores their support for governmental initiatives that benefit society and the nation, while preserving a more sustainable environment for current and future generations. He also noted that Union Coop has introduced a variety of reusable bag options, such as cloth bags, among other environmentally friendly choices.



