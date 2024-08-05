Union Coop Launches 9 Promotional Campaigns For August With Discounts Up To 60%

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE:

Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Chief Community Relations Officer at Union Coop, confirmed that the cooperative continues to launch its promotional campaigns across all its branches and centers throughout Dubai year-round. This is part of a marketing plan designed to meet the daily needs of consumers and shoppers.

He noted that Union Coop has allocated 9 promotional campaigns for the current month of August, offering discounts of up to 60% on hundreds of food, non-food, and essential consumer items, as well as electronics. This initiative aims to provide competitive prices and a wide range of purchasing options for all essential and frequently consumed products.

He added that each promotional campaign for August will be announced through various Union Coop channels, the website, and the mobile app, among other advertising methods. All campaigns feature varying and diverse discounts on hundreds of food and non-food products, ensuring benefits for all and serving consumer interests. Discounts will cover vegetables, fruits, dairy products, meats, sweets, spices, rice, oil, and other items.

Tuition Fees Giveaway

Union Coop has also announced its Tuition Fees Giveaway campaign, where a consumer could win a generous AED 25,000 towards tuition fees every week! To enter, the consumer has to spend AED 100 at any Union Coop branch, mall, or online store before September 15.

August will be filled with promotional activities due to the return of families from annual vacations and the back-to-school season. Union Coop will focus its campaigns on the most in-demand and consumed products this month to satisfy its customers.

Additionally, Union Coop provides online options for all its promotions, including those for August, through its smart online store. The online store offers unique services and features that enhance the shopping experience. It includes 'Express' delivery, 'Click and Collect' from Union Coop branches, wholesale purchases, and other features that facilitate online shopping.