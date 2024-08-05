Paris Olympics 2024: India Enter Quarterfinals Of Women’S Table Tennis Team Event With 3-2 Win Over Romania

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the women's table team event at the Paris 2024, achieving a dramatic 3-2 victory over Romania on Monday. The match, a gripping five-match thriller, saw India emerge victorious with a decisive win in the final match.

The decisive moment came as veteran TT star Manika Batra clinched victory for India by defeating Adina Diaconu with scores of 11-5, 11-9, and 11-9. Batra's performance was instrumental in overcoming Romania's resilient challenge, ensuring India's place in the quarterfinals.

The contest was intensely competitive, starting with India leading 2-0. Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath secured the first win for India after defeating Bernadette Szocs and Diaconu (11-9, 12-10, 11-7). In the second match, Manika Batra put India in a promising position with a win over Szocs (11-5, 11-7, 11-7).

However, Romania fought back fiercely. Elizabeta Samara defeated Sreeja Akula in a dramatic five-set match (8-11, 11-4, 7-11, 11-6, 11-8), leveling the score at 2-1. Romania then managed to equalize the tie by securing the fourth match through Bernadette Szocs' victory over Archana Kamath (11-5, 8-11, 11-7, 6-11, 11-9).

With the score tied at 2-2, all hopes rested on Manika Batra in the final match. She delivered a stellar performance, overcoming Adina Diaconu to seal the 3-2 victory for India. The win propels India into the quarterfinals, where they will continue their quest for Olympic glory.