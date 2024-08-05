Falcon Wealth Recognized As 9Th Fastest Growing Firm By Financial Advisor Magazine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc.

Falcon Wealth Planning Named Among Top 50 of FA Magazine's Fastest Growing Firms

- Gabriel Shahin, Principal & FounderONTARIO, CA, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Falcon Wealth Planning is proud to announce its inclusion in Financial Advisor Magazine's list of the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms, securing the 9th position among firms with more than $500 million in assets under management (AUM). This recognition highlights Falcon Wealth Planning's commitment to providing exceptional financial advisory services and underscores the firm's significant growth in the industry.Financial Advisor Magazine's annual RIA survey and ranking evaluate firms based on a comprehensive analysis of growth metrics and industry performance. Criteria include AUM growth rates, client acquisition, and overall firm expansion, making this recognition a testament to Falcon Wealth Planning's robust growth strategies and client-centric approach.Gabriel Shahin, CFP®, President of Falcon Wealth Planning, commented on the achievement, saying, "Earning our spot on Financial Advisor Magazine's list reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to making a positive impact on our clients' financial lives. Our team's dedication and our clients' confidence in our services are the true drivers of this success."Shortly after the rankings were announced, Falcon Wealth Planning surpassed its $1 billion AUM goal, marking another significant milestone. "It's a testament to the trust our clients have in us and our commitment to their financial well-being," Shahin added. With its fee-only, true fiduciary model, Falcon Wealth Planning's unique approach ensures clients receive unbiased and transparent financial advice tailored to their unique needs. The firm's focus on holistic financial planning and investment management has resonated with clients, driving its remarkable growth and success.About Falcon Wealth PlanningFalcon Wealth Planning is a fee-only, true fiduciary registered investment advisor dedicated to providing personalized financial planning and investment management services. With a team of experienced CFP® professionals, Falcon Wealth Planning helps clients achieve their financial goals through comprehensive and transparent advice.

Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc.

+1 855-963-2526

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok