WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the world of textiles, industrial protective clothing fabrics hold a special place, as it is used to manufacture protective clothing for workers engaged in industries with extreme working conditions such as petroleum, dyes, paints, and chemicals.

High demand for protective clothing and implementation of stringent workplace safety regulations are propelling the industrial protective clothing fabrics size . According to Transparency Market Research (TMR) , a leading global market research firm, the market was valued at US$ 13.4 Bn in 2022. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2031 to reach US$ 24.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

Industry-specific Protective Workwear

Protective and functional clothing and work garments are gaining traction in civil and military sectors. Personnel protective equipment, such as gloves, safety glasses, and shoes, are widely employed in workplaces and sports. Industry-specific specialized workwear is a major industrial protective clothing fabrics market trend that has gained prominence due to a high number of workplace accidents, especially in the energy sector.



Stakeholders in the wind energy sector are identifying the needs of technicians in terms of health and safety. They are offering protective clothing designed for the offshore wind industry. Such clothing is suitable during vessel transfer and working at height on turbines.

In July 2024, Survitec HeliPPE , a provider of Helicopter Personal Protective Equipment (HeliPPE), won a multi-year contract from Swire Renewable Energy, a global renewable energy inspection, repair, and maintenance service provider, to supply personal protection equipment (PPE).

The overall renewable energy sector is experiencing high investments are public and private sectors seek to achieve zero-emission targets. This is prompting vendors in the sector to reinforce their commitment to prioritizing technician health and safety, contributing to the market growth.

Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Key Insights



Asia Pacific dominated the market share in 2022 Based on material, the aramid and blends segment accounted for the largest share in 2022

Smart Acclimatization Textile Systems Gaining Traction in Warfare

The ongoing warfare in some regions is expected to impact the demand for protective textiles. Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine are experiencing territorial disputes and civil wars. These events have led to renewed interest in combat equipment and clothing, especially products that can stabilize body temperature, provide adaptive camouflage, and offer lightweight ballistic protection.

The defense and military sector is investing significantly in the development of smart acclimatization textile systems that can monitor and respond to the soldier's body needs, taking into consideration different environmental conditions. Safety fabrics are promising products that can be employed in the development of the acclimatization textile systems.

TMR's recent Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Report offers in-depth insights into the drivers and restraints of the market. It also highlights various opportunities and challenges in the industry.

Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Report Scope: