Bangladesh Violence: Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Leaves Country In Army Helicopter

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bangladesh Prime Hasina has resigned and left the country, local reports say. A personal aide to Hasina told Al Jazeera that the prime minister fled the country in an helicopter

Sheikh Hasina has left Dhaka Palace with her sister for a safe place following fresh protests demanding her resignation, news agency AFP reported.

"She and her sisterhave left Ganabhaban (the premier's official residence) for a safer place," a senior advisor to the Bangladesh prime minister said on condition of anonymity.

The senior advisor further told AFP that the embattled leader's resignation was a "possibility" after being questioned about the likelihood of her stepping down. "The situation is such that this is a possibility, but I don't know how it will happen," the aide said.

Law Minister Anisul Huq told Reuters that the situation is very volatile. "What is happening, I myself don't know." AP reported that protesters have stormed the Prime Minister's official residence.

Jubilant protesters-who stormed the Prime Minister's official residence- were seen waving flags, some dancing on top of a tank in the streets.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's army chief, Waker-Uz-Zaman , in a broadcast to the nation on state television announced the resignation of PM Hasina, and said that he would "form an interim government."

The general, dressed in military fatigues and cap, said,“I am taking full responsibility.”

"We will form an interim government," Waker said.

"The country has suffered a lot, the economy has been hit, many people have been killed - it is time to stop the violence," the army chief added.

"I hope after my speech, the situation will improve."

Earlier, the student activists had called for a march to the capital city Dhaka in defiance of a nationwide curfew to press Hasina to resign, a day after deadly clashes across the country killed more than 100 people, including 14 police personnel.

As protesters began to march in some places, armoured personnel carriers and troops patrolled the streets of the capital. There was little civilian traffic, barring a few motorcycles and three-wheel taxis.

At least six people were killed in clashes between police and proteste s in the Jatrabari and Dhaka Medical College areas on Monday, the Daily Star newspaper reported. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.







