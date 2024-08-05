'Coaching Institutes Can Operate Online Unless...': SC Issues Notices To Centre And Delhi Govt Key Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court of India on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar and sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi government.

The Supreme Court criticised the administrations for the tragic deaths of the three IAS aspirants , which were caused by drowning in the basement of the coaching institute after waterlogging in the national capital following continuous rainfall.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan described the recent incident in the national capital as a significant wake-up call. The tragic event resulted in the deaths of three UPSC aspirants: Shreya Yadav, 25, from Uttar Pradesh; Tanya Soni, 25, from Telangana; and Nevin Delvin, 24, from Kerala.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court transferred the probe into the deaths of the three students at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar from the city police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)“to ensure the public has no doubt over the investigation.”

What SC said on UPSC coaching centre deaths

-" We are issuing suo motu notice to NCT of Delhi and Union of India to come out with guidelines of the safety norms that have been taken," the Court orally remarked.

-"These places have become death chambers. You are taking away the lives of young ones coming from different parts of the country, and their lives are being taken away," Bar and Bench quoted the SC bench.

-"All coaching institutes and centres of Delhi are required to comply with the fire and safety norms under the Master Plan of Delhi, 2021, read with Unified Building Bye-Laws of Delhi, 2016," the Supreme Court said.

-"Coaching institutes can operate online unless there is full compliance of the safety norms and basic norms for dignified life of young ones studying there. Such norms must include proper ventilation, safety passages, air and light," the SC directed.

-"It is very inappropriate time when this has come up. This is a state of affairs where a lot of young ones coming from places across the country to Delhi have lost their lives. On this plea by Coaching Federation, we are imposing ₹1 lakh cost to be deposited with the Supreme Court Bar Association and Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association ," the Bar and Bench reported.



Protests outside coaching institutes in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi, entered their ninth day on Monday as students rallied for compensation from the government and Rau's IAS Study Circle following the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants due to flooding in the institute's basement.

In a statement to ANI, protesting student Akansha announced that the protest would evolve on its tenth day, with a new form of demonstration planned. Starting at 6 pm on Monday, students will stage 'Nukkad Natak' (street acts) to amplify their call for justice.