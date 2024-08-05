Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Ousted, Flees To India Amid Unrest: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bangladesh Prime Hasina has reportedly fled the country amid the deadly protests over a special job quota and flew to West Bengal in India on Monday. Local reports suggest that the Bangladesh Prime Minister has already resigned from the post.

Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana departed from Bangabhaban on a helicopter around 2:30 pm on Monday. They reached a safe location, news agency AFP reported. Sources told Dhaka Tribune that they were heading to West Bengal, India.

Amid speculations about Hasina's resignation from her post, Bangladesh's Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman confirmed that she left the country after resigning from her post. Zaman also announced that an interim government, with the participation of all parties, will be formed soon.

“After holding a fruitful discussion with all political parties, we have decided to form an interim government. We will speak with President Mohammed Shahabuddin now to resolve the situation," Waker-Uz-Zaman was quoted by Dhaka Tribune as saying.

Reports claim that Sheikh Hasina intended to record a speech before her departure but did not get the opportunity to do so.

Police said at least 300 people died in anti-government protest in Bangladesh, AFP cited police and doctors as saying. On Monday, protesters storm the prime minister's palace. A widespread Bangladesh internet shutdown was also reported after the deadly protests.

Internet outage monitor NetBlocks reported "high impact to mobile networks", while an internet gateway company that sells wholesale bandwidth to service providers said "broadband and mobile internet were shut down".

In his speech on Sunday, Waker-Uz-Zaman called for a halt to the ongoing violence in name of protest and promised that the new government will ensure justice for all the deaths that took place during the Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement.